New Jersey Globe
Kim, Menendez get new labor endorsements
Two Democrats running for Congress received endorsements from major unions today: Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) got the backing of the New Jersey State Council of Machinists, while the Teamsters Joint Council 73 endorsed Port Authority Commissioner Rob Menendez for the 8th district. “We proudly endorse Andy Kim for reelection because...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Ex-Oath Keepers Member Now Cooperating with the Government Testifies Roger Stone Spoke at His First Event with the Group
The day after an ex-Oath Keepers recruit described why he decided to take up arms to reverse former President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, attorneys for the group’s leader and other members took turns trying to undermine his credibility. On Tuesday, ex-Oath Keepers member Jason Dolan described how he...
New Jersey Globe
Pallotta softens stance on abortion, then recants
Republican congressional candidate Frank Pallotta flipped his view on abortion twice today, first saying that he would not support a national abortion ban in Congress and then a few hours later announcing that he would vote for a 20-week abortion ban and a Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
New Jersey Globe
DeGroot, Pallotta say resource disparity won’t slow them down
In 2018, when Democrats flipped four New Jersey House seats and won control of the U.S. House, a key ingredient to the party’s success was fundraising. Democratic challengers running in longtime Republican districts raised millions upon millions of dollars, creating a “green wave” that helped propel them to victory.
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer TV ad slams Pallotta for extremist views on abortion
A new TV ad from Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in New Jersey’s 5th district smacks Republican challenger Frank Pallotta for referring to abortion as manslaughter. The ad, “Imagine,” uses a woman narrator to walk through Pallotta’s position on abortion, something the three-term Bergen County Democrat describes as extremist. The ad uses still and video images of Pallotta, frequently alongside photos of women, along with a statement he issued after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June.
New Jersey Globe
Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorses Alexander
The political action committee for the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the main coalition of Black members of Congress, has endorsed Tim Alexander in his bid for New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district. “Our rights are on the ballot this year, and we need to expand our majorities in Congress and...
January 6 committee can’t find a lawyer to accept Trump subpoena
One week after the House January 6 select committee voted to authorise a subpoena compelling former president Donald Trump to produce documents and appear to give evidence before the panel, Mr Trump has reportedly not been served because the committee can’t find a lawyer to accept service of the subpoena.According to ABC News, multiple attorneys who represent Mr Trump in other legal disputes say they haven’t been authorised to accept service of process on his behalf.Two lawyers who are assisting Mr Trump on matters related to the Department of Justice probe into his retention of government-owned documents at his...
This is why I support Josh Gottheimer | Opinion
Last week, Rep. Josh Gottheimer came to The Colony cooperative in Fort Lee at the invitation of Moe Marshall, the president of the 1530 Owners Corporation. Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich and Councilwoman Ila Kosofsky introduced Gottheimer to an audience of over 150 Colony shareholders. I was one of those shareholders attending this fascinating question-and-answer session arranged by our board of directors. The evening went by very fast and was far different than the typical candidate event....
