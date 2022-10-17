Read full article on original website
Eilish McColgan's 10,000m new British, European records invalidated due to course error
Eilish McColgan's 10,000-metre British and European records set at the 2022 Great Scottish Run have been invalidated due to a human error that meant the course was 150m too short. The 31-year-old, who is reigning Commonwealth Games champion, finished in 30 minutes 18 seconds, but a human error meant the...
USWNT Big Board: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman and others push for World Cup spots
Nine months from the 2023 World Cup, the U.S. women's national team is at an inflection point. A recent trip to Europe produced a 2-1 loss to England followed by a 2-0 loss to a Spain team missing 15 of its best players as part of a wider dispute with the federation. The USWNT was without several starters even beyond the long-term injuries they have dealt with for most of the year, but the loss in Spain especially raised serious questions about the trajectory of this U.S. team.
Valtteri Bottas is thriving at Alfa Romeo -- but he almost quit F1 altogether in 2018
At the end of his second season as Lewis Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas was ready to quit Formula One. His dream opportunity of driving the fastest car on the grid against the sport's best driver had quickly turned into a nightmare and by the end of 2018 he was close to calling time on his career.
