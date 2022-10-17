ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

USWNT Big Board: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman and others push for World Cup spots

Nine months from the 2023 World Cup, the U.S. women's national team is at an inflection point. A recent trip to Europe produced a 2-1 loss to England followed by a 2-0 loss to a Spain team missing 15 of its best players as part of a wider dispute with the federation. The USWNT was without several starters even beyond the long-term injuries they have dealt with for most of the year, but the loss in Spain especially raised serious questions about the trajectory of this U.S. team.
Valtteri Bottas is thriving at Alfa Romeo -- but he almost quit F1 altogether in 2018

At the end of his second season as Lewis Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas was ready to quit Formula One. His dream opportunity of driving the fastest car on the grid against the sport's best driver had quickly turned into a nightmare and by the end of 2018 he was close to calling time on his career.

