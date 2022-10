GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals' defense changed the game with pick-sixes of quarterback Andy Dalton on back-to-back drives just before halftime, and the team continued to pour it on in the second half to beat the New Orleans Saints 42-34. The Cardinals' 42 points are their most in a game since Week 17 of 2016 and the most under coach Kliff Kingsbury. The win breaks a streak of eight straight home losses for Arizona, which had been tied for the team's longest home losing streak since 1940.

4 HOURS AGO