Report: AC Milan Confident Of New Rafael Leao Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

AC Milan are confident of Rafael Leao signing a new deal amid interest from Chelsea

Rafael Leao is a player Chelsea want, but time is certainly running out to get him. An approach may need to be made soon for the Portuguese winger, with the possibility of him signing a new deal at AC Milan growing by the minute.

Manchester United have joined the race, but both clubs may have to miss out on the player, who AC Milan believe could sign a new deal in the coming weeks.

Rafael Leao's father was at the Ballon D'or Gala tonight, and was expected to speak with the club about a new deal.

AC Milan confident of Rafael Leao signing a new deal.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan director Frederic Massara spoke tonight regarding Rafael Leao and the possibility of him signing a new deal. Massara as positive about the possibilities, and said that he would speak to Rafael Leao's father over dinner.

Speaking at the gala in Paris, AC Milan director Massara had this to say,

“We’re confident to reach an agreement with Leão and extend his contract. We’ll try to find a solution to proceed with Rafa for long time”

“His father’s here tonight, we’ll speak during the dinner”.

Chelsea will have to move quick before a deal to sign a new contract is done, or they will miss losing out on a player they have had interest in for a long time.

Milan rejected £80million from Chelsea on deadline day, and would likely want more for the player now.

