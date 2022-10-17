ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Tom Allen, Walt Bell Comment on Jack Tuttle's Decision to Transfer after 2022 Season

By Jack Ankony
 3 days ago

Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle decided to enter the transfer portal on Monday, but he will remain with the team until the end of the season. Indiana coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell expressed their appreciation for Jack Tuttle's leadership this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana second-string quarterback Jack Tuttle will enter the transfer portal and use his final year of eligibility to play elsewhere in 2023. He'll remain an Indiana team captain for the rest of the 2022 season.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said he met with Tuttle last week for an open and honest conversation about his future.

"He'll be getting his MBA from our Kelley School of Business, so doing everything we can to help him finish up that way, but has a desire to want to play his final year, so doing everything I can to support him in that," Allen said. "He's been a great leader for us. He's been a great teammate, and I don't expect that to change. He and I are on the same page with that, and I have a lot of love and respect for Jack. Appreciate all he's done for us. He's going to finish out with our team and do everything the right way, as he's always done, and I don't expect anything to change along those lines."

Tuttle spent one year at Utah before transferring to Indiana before the 2019 season. He's played in 14 total games with four starts as a Hoosier.

"I love my teammates and I'm not going to leave them in the season,'' Tuttle told HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew on Monday morning in an exclusive interview. "I know there are a ton of other people in the NCAA who leave in the middle of the season and I'm not going to do that. Nor will I let this be a distraction or affect how I prepare and lead the team. This just gives me the best chance to play next year and be in the best spot."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels during the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Tuttle lost the starting quarterback competition before the 2022 season to Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak, who has started all seven games for the Hoosiers. Allen said this development does not change Tuttle's status as the team's backup quarterback.

Tuttle stepped in when Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending torn ACL against Maryland during the 2020 season, and completed all five attempts for 31 yards as Indiana defeated Maryland 27-11. He remained the starter for Indiana's road trip to No. 16 Wisconsin, where he threw two touchdown passes in Indiana's 14-6 victory.

Tuttle and the Hoosiers finished the 2020 regular season with a 6-1 record, earning a spot in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss. He completed 26-of-45 pass attempts for 201 yards and an interception, and Indiana lost 26-20.

"I believe that he's always been in the past ready when called upon," Allen said. "I don't think that's going to change."

Tuttle has also made a strong impression on offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who's in his first year at Indiana.

"I told the quarterback room this morning, is that there's not a better teammate, there's not a better person, there's not a better kid," Bell said. "I would recommend him to anyone and if he ever wanted to get in this profession, I would hire him in a heartbeat. He is the consummate teammate. He has done an incredible job ... I can guarantee you this, there is absolutely none, unequivocally, zero ill will toward Jack Tuttle. He is a great kid, great teammate and he is going to make somebody a really good quarterback."

Allen believes this type of situation could become more common in college athletics across the country, especially with student athletes who have already earned a college degree.

"We have a unique situation for sure," Allen said. "But I think it also speaks to his character and to what we're about here, and I want to help him be able to do the things that he'd like to do in his future."

