ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Tri-City Herald

My worst moment: When Paul Feig was fired from his first TV job ever

CHICAGO — People are weird everywhere. But there’s a specific sort of weirdness that comes to the fore when it’s a small town, where eccentricities seem to exist in high relief. The Fox mockumentary series “Welcome to Flatch,” now in its second season, is all about capturing that.
The Independent

5 important conversations couples should have before a baby

Relationships can seem rock solid – but throw a baby in the mix, and it’s extremely common for things to get strained.Rachel MacLynn, psychologist and CEO of MacLynn matchmaking consultancy (maclynninternational.com), believes couples often go onto parenthood blindly, unaware of how the shift to parenthood might affect things.“Ignorance can be bliss,” she says. “All the books in the world can never prepare you for parenthood, but the shift in the relationship dynamic between you and your partner can sometimes be the biggest surprise of all.“Any couple that can openly communicate about their feelings and worries before and during having children...
WSB Radio

Taylor Swift releases new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift fans, new music from your favorite pop diva has arrived. According to The New York Times and People magazine, the 32-year-old music icon’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” dropped at midnight Friday on major streaming services, at retailers and on the singer’s official website. “‘Midnights’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy