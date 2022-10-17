Read full article on original website
theregister.com
Collapsed Arecibo telescope to be replaced by school
The US National Science Foundation (NSF) has decided not to rebuild Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory, shut down in August 2020 due to damage accrued three years earlier. In its place, the NSF has solicited bids to create "a new multidisciplinary, world-class educational center" for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Mauna Loa Summit Closed With 65 Earthquakes Hitting Volcano in One Day
The huge volcano, rising 13,000 feet above sea level, has been showing signs of heightened unrest in recent weeks.
Astronomers discovered something strange about 'potentially hazardous' asteroid Phaethon
The asteroid Phaethon's rotational period is decreasing, which is rare for space rocks.
Potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroid is spinning FASTER every year: Phaethon's unusual rotation could eventually change its trajectory in the solar system
A potentially hazardous near-Earth object located 750 light-years from our planet is spinning at a faster speed each year that could eventually shift its trajectory in the solar system - but this will take thousands, if not millions, of years. Phaethon, named after the son of the sun god Helios...
Universe Today
Hubble Examines the Wreckage From the 2017 Kilonova
In August 2017, astronomers observed a Gravitational Wave (GW) signal that resulted from the merger of two neutron stars – known as a “kilonova” event. The aftermath of this event (GW170817) was studied by 70 ground-based and space-based observatories in multiple wavelengths. This was the first time astronomers observed a binary neutron star merger in terms of electromagnetic radiation (particularly gamma rays) and GWs. The energy released by this merger was comparable to that of a supernova, leading astronomers to theorize that it must have resulted in a black hole.
Universe Today
Astronomers Just saw the Most Powerful Gamma-ray Burst Ever Recorded
Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are one of the most mysterious transient phenomena facing astronomers today. These incredibly energetic bursts are the most powerful electromagnetic events observed since the Big Bang and can last from a few milliseconds to many hours. Whereas longer bursts are thought to occur during supernovae, when massive stars undergo gravitational collapse and shed their outer layer to become black holes, shorter events have also been recorded when massive binary objects (black holes and neutron stars) merge.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Phys.org
Research reveals magma activity beneath Mount Edgecumbe
Magma beneath long-dormant Mount Edgecumbe volcano in Southeast Alaska has been moving upward through Earth's crust, according to research the Alaska Volcano Observatory rapidly produced using a new method. The new approach at the observatory could lead to earlier detection of volcanic unrest in Alaska. At Mount Edgecumbe, computer modeling...
