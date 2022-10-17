Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Charlize Theron Just Wore a Hip-High Slit and Fishnet Tights on the Red Carpet
There's so much going on with Charlize Theron's newest red-carpet outfit that I couldn't even fit it all into one headline—yet she still manages to pull it off with aplomb. There's the bra-exposing sheer top, the very on-trend rosette detailing at the neckline, the voluminous skirt with a hip-high slit, and the knee-high lacy boots. Phew! That's a lot for one outfit, but leave it to Theron to make it look easy as pie.
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Reese Witherspoon’s Comments That She Doesn’t Look Like Daughter Ava (Exclusive)
Ryan Phillippe is giving his two cents, reacting to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon’s recent comments that she doesn’t think she looks like their daughter, Ava, despite everyone calling them twins!. In a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Ryan said, “What I get a lot lately is they think...
Shirrel Rhoades: Clooney and Roberts have a rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'
Recently I read a piece in The New York Times by Gilbert Cruz that said he’s been “hearing for a decade or more that the Hollywood romantic comedy is dead. Even if that’s true, there’s still something warmly appealing about seeing a couple of megawatt movie stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts mix it up in one.” Actually, there have been several fairly good rom-coms in the last decade. Don’t take my word for it. See this week’s Top 10 list compiled by Time...
Princess Kate Just Wore a '90s Chanel Blazer With Trendy Puddle Pants
Kate Middleton, the newly appointed Princess of Wales, rarely wears vintage pieces, but today she threw us for a loop with her stunning Chanel blazer from the '90s. The color, however, is a Middleton signature, as the cobalt blue color matches the sapphire engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.
Katie Holmes's Maxi-Dress-and-Boots Combo Is First on My List to Copy This Fall
Of all the fall trends that debuted on the runways in February, the one that undoubtably stood out the most was maxi lengths, which swept (pun intended) the competition after a spring practically dedicated to shrinking hemlines. And now that autumn has arrived, we can say with assurance that the trend is all it was cracked up to be and then some. Just ask Katie Holmes, who wore a simple yet wildly chic maxi-length black dress by Khaite to a Bulgari event this week, paired with the boot trend of the season: sleek knee-highs.
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Full-On Catsuit to Dinner, and We Can't Stop Staring
Is there a chic new cat burglar in town? Nope, that's just actress and Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross's latest spotlight-stealing look. Clad in a head-to-toe black catsuit (gloves and shoes included) paired with silver Balenciaga sunglasses and the brand's Hourglass XS Handbag With Rhinestones, Ross posted several shots of the outfit to her Instagram with the caption "it was a future party"—to which Ross's stylist, Karla Welch, commented, "This is the future I'm into."
Hailey Bieber Wore the Comfy Fall Shoe Trend I Found on Amazon for $30
Just because she gets photographed leaving a Pilates class doesn't mean Hailey Bieber is going to put on any pretenses. There's no quick change into jeans and heels post-workout for her. Instead, she wears what everyone else does: a sports bra, leggings, and comfortable footwear. Specifically, Bieber wore a TnAction...
I Always Pair My Fragrance to My Outfit—5 Matches I Love for Fall
If you ask me, no outfit is complete without fragrance. In my eyes, fragrance might as well be an accessory—I would argue that it's just as important (if not more) than your favorite belt or statement jewelry. Consider perfume the bow on a wrapped present: it adds a certain something, and it would feel undone without it.
6 Trendy Basics That Are Going to Blow Up, According to J.Crew
If you read Who What Wear regularly, you’ll be well aware of our latest obsession with J.Crew. Since the beginning of summer, we’ve been swooning over the head of women’s design, Olympia Gayot’s clever and cool outfit ideas, and checking the site regularly to see what chic new arrivals they have in store. What we love most about J.Crew right now is that their elevated basics strike the perfect balance of preppy, classic and timeless yet exude a trend-forward touch—whether it’s an of-the-moment color or silhouette—their pieces feel fresh and current. Moreover, J.Crew’s pieces are always super wearable—perfect for work, the weekend, and beyond.
Everything I Saw, Felt, and Heard at Ralph Lauren's First-Ever West Coast Show
Ralph Lauren is as American as apple pie. The legendary designer helped put U.S. fashion on the map in the '60s and '70s and has ensured that local design remains part of the global fashion conversation for the past five decades. Born in the Bronx, New York City, it's no wonder why he quickly became a staple at NYFW. But for one special night, Lauren decided to shed his East Coast roots and decamp to California, where he presented his spring/summer 2023 collection to much fanfare.
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
Victoria Beckham Just Made Leggings Look Posh With These Unexpected Shoes
Victoria Beckham doesn't always wear leggings, but when she does, she makes them look impossibly cool. I'm used to seeing Beckham in her signature midi dresses and skirts, but she was just photographed in New York City wearing classic black leggings. She nixed sneakers in favor of pointy-toe stiletto boots,...
10 Now-Obvious Trends New Housewife Jenna Lyons Kick-Started in the 2000s
This weekend, Bravo's seemingly endless roster of cast members met in NYC for BravoCon, an annual celebration of everything from Summer House to the entire Real Housewives franchise. In true Bravo fashion, the drama was plentiful. But it wasn't until a mid-convention taping of Watch What Happens Live that the most surprising and shocking announcement was made: Jenna Lyons is becoming a housewife—a Real Housewife of New York City, that is.
9 Styling Tricks That Make My Fall Outfits Noticeably More Chic
Dressing for fall is where I thrive. I live for the season where I can style cozy sweaters and open-toe sandals in sartorial harmony. There’s unquestionably a thrill of putting together an autumn ensemble which is why I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for fresh outfit inspiration—whether its on the runways, from street style photography, on Instagram, or my personal favorite—Zara. (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve visited Zara’s app and promptly screen-shotted a slew of styled looks in a frenzy of inspiration.)
Hulu's Series Ramy Is Making a Serious Case for Sustainable Fashion
Style and cinematography, for many, have been a vehicle for storytelling, self-expression, self-reflection, and even a spiritual experience. No other modern-day series, in my mind, quite shows how these two art forms serve that purpose quite like Hulu's original series Ramy. The dramedy follows the life of Muslim American protagonist Ramy Hassan and his family and friends as they navigate their relationships to their faith, their identities, and the general plights of living in the twenty-first century. Since its release in 2019, it's been met with critical acclaim for its ability to make its viewers cry, cheer, cackle, and cringe all in one episode. But more than visceral reactions it can conjure from its viewers, it provides an even deeper service: representation.
These 5 Fall Outfit Formulas Are No-Brainers
I’m one of those people who’s constantly looking for new outfit ideas. Whether it’s a casual everyday look or I’m in need of something a little more dressed up, I find myself saving outfits I love from Instagram, Pinterest, and my colleagues’ articles all the time. Sometimes all you need is to just see the outfit on someone else to realize you have all of the pieces already in your closet. Yep, styling a new look is easier than you think. I’m serious—nine times out of 10 when I see an outfit that I can’t wait to try, I can re-create it with pieces from my own wardrobe. Other times, I see outfits where I have everything except one of the main elements that brings the look together like a jacket or a pair of shoes. This fall, I have been more focused than ever on finding great outfits that work for me, and while researching, I found five great looks that I’ll be copying ASAP.
The Celeb-Approved Airport Outfit Everyone Will Wear for the Rest of 2022
When it comes to travel outfits, comfort is one thing that is always top of mind when I'm getting dressed. That often means that my looks have revolved around leggings and sweatpants because it simply doesn't get more comfortable than that. Recently, though, I've been feeling inspired to get dressed in airport outfits that feel more polished but still have the elements of comfort I've grown used to when wearing loungewear.
The Fall Shoe Trend NYC Girls Can't Stop Wearing Is Actually So Easy to Style
If Hayley Williams tells us a fall shoe trend is chic and actually comfortable, we tend to believe her. If there’s anyone who’s qualified to make such a statement, it’s this busy wellness and fashion TikToker whose daytime nannying gig takes her all over New York City. She requires a shoe that’ll see her through an average workday, which involves creating new content, trying new workouts, checking out new coffee shops, and going on mini adventures with the child she nannies. This fall, her boot style of choice is a chunky platform with a ’90s edge.
I Just Got Back From New York—5 Real-Life Trends I Saw Everywhere
Every trip back to New York is a treat. Simply put, New Yorkers' sartorial instincts are unrivaled. They're usually some of the first to adopt emerging trends, so any outing to a restaurant or Duane Reade is like interacting with a living mood board. Recently, I went back to the...
