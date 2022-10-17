ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

ILLUMINATE LEVY COUNTY IN RED TO SUPPORT DRUG-FREE PREVENTION

During Red Ribbon Week, October 23rd-31st, national landmarks light up in red to recognize the nation’s oldest and largest drug misuse prevention awareness program. In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, we encourage our community to Light Up Levy County by lighting up classrooms, offices, libraries, and other locations in red using red bulbs, gel filters or red balloons and decorations.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gilchrist County Arrests

Case, Tristan Adian: of Newberry, FL, booked 10/11/22, Failure to appear, ROR. Days, Corey Lamont: of Williston, FL, booked 10/11/22, Out of county warrant, Bond $2,000. Frier, Larry Dewayne: of Trenton, FL, booked 10/22/22, Felony probation violation, No bond. Nobles, David Wayne: of High Springs, FL, booked 10/11/22, Battery, 2nd...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Town hall to discuss opioid crisis in Citrus County

In the November 2021 Gallup annual crime poll, 32 percent of Americans said drugs had been a problem in their family. Reports of family drug problems have increased across all demographic groups, and 31 percent described local drug problems as “extremely” or “very serious.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

City annexes 30 acres from the county

The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inmate captured after three-hour search

TRENTON — An inmate managed to escape from the Gilchrist County Jail this morning, putting Trenton Middle High School, Elementary School and the Gilchrist County School District Office on lockdown. According to a press release on the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Frank Joseph DeSalvo escaped from the...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pictures from the past

These pictures from the past are shared with us from the Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Ave., Bronson, FL. (352) 490-5636.
BRONSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa men arrested for stealing lawn mowers, trailer from churches

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a pair of Homosassa men into custody for allegedly stealing from churches. Detectives with the sheriff’s Community Crimes Unit on Oct. 14 arrested 54-year-old Henry Hudson and 68-year-old Steven Roderick under a variety of burglary and theft charges, according to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
HOMOSASSA, FL

