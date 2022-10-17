Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
ILLUMINATE LEVY COUNTY IN RED TO SUPPORT DRUG-FREE PREVENTION
During Red Ribbon Week, October 23rd-31st, national landmarks light up in red to recognize the nation’s oldest and largest drug misuse prevention awareness program. In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, we encourage our community to Light Up Levy County by lighting up classrooms, offices, libraries, and other locations in red using red bulbs, gel filters or red balloons and decorations.
mycbs4.com
Escaped Gilchrist County inmate recaptured after escaping over fence
Update: At about 1:20 PM, the Gilcrhist County Sheriff's Office said an escaped inmate had been recaptured. The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office says Desalvo escaped from the county jail around 11 AM. They say he was in a temporary recreation yard, threw clothes over razor wire, and climbed over the fence.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gilchrist County Arrests
Case, Tristan Adian: of Newberry, FL, booked 10/11/22, Failure to appear, ROR. Days, Corey Lamont: of Williston, FL, booked 10/11/22, Out of county warrant, Bond $2,000. Frier, Larry Dewayne: of Trenton, FL, booked 10/22/22, Felony probation violation, No bond. Nobles, David Wayne: of High Springs, FL, booked 10/11/22, Battery, 2nd...
WCJB
Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
Citrus County Chronicle
Town hall to discuss opioid crisis in Citrus County
In the November 2021 Gallup annual crime poll, 32 percent of Americans said drugs had been a problem in their family. Reports of family drug problems have increased across all demographic groups, and 31 percent described local drug problems as “extremely” or “very serious.”
wuft.org
Black-owned farms are disappearing. One Alachua County man is fighting to preserve what’s left
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently directed $2.2 billion to compensate farmers for historic lending discrimination. The lack of credit access caused the loss of Black-run farms nationwide. The number of Black farm operators dwindled from almost one million in 1900 to less than 50,000 today. Listen below as WUFT’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Roars grow louder as Nov. 5 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival approaches
Sure, brawn and endurance matter when helping to paddle a 40-foot-long dragon boat across the water. However, if the vessel’s team of paddlers is not in sync, one person’s talents and skills won’t be of much use in the long run. “Beast of the Southeast” dragon boat...
WCJB
Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bus driver suspended 10 days for saying ‘I’m a serial killer, I am going to kill you all’
On the afternoon bus ride home from Lecanto middle and high schools, driver Roxanne Groomes was substituting on a particularly rowdy route on Aug. 25 with bus aide Terri Hull when she stopped the bus, stood up and told the students sarcastically, “I’m a serial killer and I am going to kill you all. Seriously, do you all want to go home?”
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
City annexes 30 acres from the county
The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inmate captured after three-hour search
TRENTON — An inmate managed to escape from the Gilchrist County Jail this morning, putting Trenton Middle High School, Elementary School and the Gilchrist County School District Office on lockdown. According to a press release on the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Frank Joseph DeSalvo escaped from the...
WCJB
State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides...
WCJB
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
mycbs4.com
63-year-old man hit and killed after standing in Marion County road
Marion County — a 63-year-old Ocala man was hit and killed Thursday morning in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was standing in the road, as a car hit him at about 7:15 AM. FHP says this happened at Juniper Road and Juniper Pass Drive.
wuft.org
Elected official accused by police of carving gay slur in SUV; he denies it
An Alachua County elected official running for reelection next month is accused by police of carving a gay slur into an SUV parked across the street from his family’s former home. Daniel “Danny” Taylor Gordon, 41, of Gainesville is formally accused in Alachua County Circuit Court of misdemeanor property...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pictures from the past
These pictures from the past are shared with us from the Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Ave., Bronson, FL. (352) 490-5636.
click orlando
Ocala man dies after truck goes through fence, strikes tree, catches fire, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in a Marion County crash Wednesday after his pickup truck went through a fence, struck a tree and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 9:30 a.m. on NE 134th Place in Ocala. According to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa men arrested for stealing lawn mowers, trailer from churches
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a pair of Homosassa men into custody for allegedly stealing from churches. Detectives with the sheriff’s Community Crimes Unit on Oct. 14 arrested 54-year-old Henry Hudson and 68-year-old Steven Roderick under a variety of burglary and theft charges, according to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Comments / 0