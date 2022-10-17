On the afternoon bus ride home from Lecanto middle and high schools, driver Roxanne Groomes was substituting on a particularly rowdy route on Aug. 25 with bus aide Terri Hull when she stopped the bus, stood up and told the students sarcastically, “I’m a serial killer and I am going to kill you all. Seriously, do you all want to go home?”

