crowdfundinsider.com
Larky’s nudge Added to Finastra’s Fusion Virtual Banking Platform
Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has teamed up with Finastra to “provide enhanced mobile banking solutions for its customers.”. Larky’s nudge is now “available on Finastra’s mobile banking platform, enabling banks and credit unions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lloyds Banking Group Accelerates Fintech Engagement with Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox in order “to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers.”. Innovation Sandbox will reportedly “help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Introduces Fintech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, announced its FinTech Integration Center, which “provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications.”. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers “can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and...
crowdfundinsider.com
American Express, Cvent to Make Digital Payments More Seamless
American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, introduced enhanced features to the Cvent Event Marketing & Management platform that “further expand virtual payment capabilities, leveraging American Express’ integrated budget management and payment automation solutions.”. The enhanced features “provide a seamless...
crowdfundinsider.com
New CTO at Funding Circle to Lead Innovation Agenda, Product Platform Expansion
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH), which claims to be the United Kingdom’s largest lending platform for small business borrowers, announced the appointment of Greig McEwan as Chief Technology Officer. Greig joins Funding Circle’s Global Leadership Team, “reporting to CEO, Lisa Jacobs.”. Greig is “a customer-driven technology leader with...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Paytrix Secures Pre-Seed Investments to Enable Businesses to Scale
Paytrix, an embedded payments company for “high-growth” vertical software platforms, announced that it has secured £5 million of new capital.”. The investment round was “led by Hambro Perks, an international investment firm focused on private investing, alongside investment from Bain Capital Ventures, Fin VC, Better Tomorrow Ventures, The Fintech Fund and a number of notable angel investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UOB Offers Sustainability Tool to Help Firms Overcome Barriers in their Green Journey
UOB (SGX: U11) recently announced the launch of the UOB Sustainability Compass at the Gateway to ASEAN Conference. The Sustainability Compass is a tool that “provides a step-by-step guide for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome their inertia and kickstart their sustainability journeys.”. As an “industry-first,” the UOB...
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa, Thunes Expand Visa Direct’s Reach to 1.5B Digital Wallets
Visa (NYSE: V) is partnering with Thunes to help individuals and small businesses move money internationally to 78 digital wallet providers, “reaching 1.5 billion digital wallets across 44 countries and territories.”. This partnership will now “expand Visa Direct’s reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints, including more than 3 billion...
crowdfundinsider.com
Weltio Aims to Provide Auto-Investing in Latin America, Raises Capital on Wefunder
Weltio, a Y-Combinator alumni that aims to service Latin American investors with an investing app, is raising growth capital on Wefunder. According to the offering page, Weltio is aiming to raise $1.15 million in a SAFE with a $15 million valuation cap. So far, Weltio has raised $969,104 of its goal in a side-by-side offering issuing securities under Reg CF and Reg D. While Reg D is for accredited investors, Reg CF accepts non-accredited investors as well. So far, the bulk of the funding has been raised under Reg D – under the same terms as Reg CF. Weltio previously raised $950K from several VCs and angel investors. Weltio is taking reservations for its offering so documents are not yet available.
crowdfundinsider.com
Wio Bank Teams Up with Financial Infrastructure Fintech Stripe
Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will “enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently.”. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking...
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin-based Crypto-focused Neobank Nuri to Shut Down Business Operations
Nuri was founded in 2015 under the name Bitwala with the purpose “to make Bitcoin spendable.”. Over the years, the business has “gone through several transformations and re-positionings, ups and downs,” until it has become Nuri, the bank account “to grow your money.”. The team’s vision...
crowdfundinsider.com
a16z Relaunches Crypto Startup School, Expands Into Accelerator Program
A16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has relaunched its Crypto Startup School (CSS), while expanding the program into a crypto accelerator, according to a blog post. a16z is one of the best-known VCs in Silicon Valley. While backing various industry sectors, including Fintech, a16z has emerged as a big player in supporting crypto or digital asset startups. In fact, the VC group has raised over $7.6 billion to invest in crypto – Web3 firms. The firm believes we have entered the 3rd stage of the internet (Web3), migrating from siloed big tech and centralized services to a future of decentralized, community-governed projects.
crowdfundinsider.com
Backbase Rebrand Aims to Reflect Growth, Investment, Engagement Banking Vision
Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission “to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction.”. That culture, growth and mission were externally “validated by the €120 million investment Backbase...
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra’s Core Solution to Help Belize Bank Achieve Business Expansion Goals
Finastra recently announced that The Belize Bank Limited, one of the largest banks in Belize, providing retail, corporate and commercial banking services, “successfully migrated the business of Scotiabank (Belize) Limited onto the Fusion Essence core banking platform following an acquisition facilitated by its parent company, Caribbean Investments Holdings Limited (CIHL).”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Allpay Enhances Financial Inclusion Efforts with Open Banking Technology
UK-headquartered payments Fintech, allpay Limited, have teamed up with Salt Edge, a key player in Open Banking services, to enable businesses to offer customers, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a convenient payment experience, being a part of the larger financial inclusion initiative of the firm. allpay was launched in...
crowdfundinsider.com
SD Worx Teams Up with Fintech Modulr to Support Faster Payments for Workforce
HR and payroll services provider, SD Worx, is committed to making additional investments in people-based Fintech services for its clients by working with Modulr, the embedded payments platform that supports quicker payroll payments. Traditional Bacs payments for payroll usually take around three business days to make it to workers’ accounts...
crowdfundinsider.com
Australia: Smartphones Become Payment Devices with NAB Easy Tap
NAB has launched tap on phone payment technology “for small businesses in a first for a major Australian bank.”. The NAB Easy Tap app is described as “an innovative solution that allows small businesses to accept contactless payments when customers tap their card1 or phone on an eligible android mobile phone or tablet.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council Slams UK Competition and Markets Authority: “A chilling effect on America’s startup ecosystem”
The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) has issued a statement hammering the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its activity that will have “a chilling effect on America’s startup ecosystem.”. This past week, the CMA claimed that the acquisition by Facebook (Meta) of GIPHY, Inc....
crowdfundinsider.com
Big Money: ChainSafe Raises $18.75 Million Series-A
Web3 infrastructure provider ChainSafe Systems has raised USD $18.75 million in a Series A funding round that was reportedly oversubscribed. According to a release, the funding was led byRound13 with participation from new investors NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors ConsenSys, Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital.
