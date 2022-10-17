Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Related
Cleveland Browns' Nightmare Season Continues With Resignation of Superfan Liz Truss
Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister today after just 44 days. She is officially the shortest-serving prime minister in British history with a tenure lasting
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
Browns Had 2 Big Absences At Practice On Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns practiced without some key contributors on Wednesday. Star pass-rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney were among the 10 players who missed Wednesday's practice. Clowney missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. However, he went back on...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could find himself elsewhere by the trade deadline.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
Browns Morning Roundup: Deshaun Watson news, film rooms, and more
Happy Wednesday Cleveland Browns fans! What better way to start your day than with a mid-week edition of Browns Morning Roundup? Unfortunately, yesterday was a bit of a slower day in terms of news and content, but there is still a handful of items to recap. This could be a...
Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games
Welcome to another *error message* season of *technical difficulties* Cavs *buffering* basketball
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener
Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be without their Pro Bowl right guard against the Baltimore Ravens most likely.
Browns, Jacoby Brissett’s struggles figure to worsen amid injury to key offensive piece
The Cleveland Browns have not looked great in the last month. Amid the continued absence of Deshaun Watson, the team has struggled to start the year. They currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North with a 2 – 4 record, along with the Steelers. It’s certainly panicking time in Cleveland right now.
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
numberfire.com
Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Odell Beckham
Lions HC Dan Campbell said he doesn’t feel discouraged by their 1-4 start to the season and feels they are “one or two plays away” from having at least three wins. “I’m not discouraged,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not happy with where we’re at. I mean, I don’t think anybody is, but when you really look at it, you’re one or two plays away here and all of a sudden you’re sitting here with three wins. But the reality is we only have one, so that’s where we’re at.”
Is it time for the Browns to utilize Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to a disappointing start this season and their quarterback play has left a lot to be desired the last few weeks. Is it time for them to consider at least a package of plays for Joshua Dobbs? Would it provide a spark?. Our...
Ravens First Injury Report Ahead of Week 7 Game Vs, Browns
The Ravens had 13 players miss practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns, including quarterback Lamar Jackson who was limited with a hip injury.
Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez expected to have surgery next month on broken thumb
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez will undergo surgery on his right thumb for a torn ligament early next month, his agent confirmed with News 5’s Camryn Justice.
Citrus County Chronicle
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus remembered the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel. From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.
Comments / 3