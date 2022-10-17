Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
New Ad Praises Gov. DeSantis' Support of Florida's Environment
While Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is often praised for protecting conservative values in Florida, his efforts to protect the environment often go under many voters' radars. The Republican Party is now airing ads that praise the Florida's first "green governor's " achievements in protecting the Florida environment. “Keeping Florida Beautiful”...
floridianpress.com
Ron DeSantis Announces Record Unemployment Numbers
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the second lowest unemployment rate in Florida’s history, hitting 2.5%, while simultaneously achieving the second fastest GDP growth across all 50 states, despite national GDP slipping into a recession (two consecutive quarters of declining GDP). This is the lowest unemployment rate for the state since October 2006.
floridianpress.com
First Lady DeSantis: 'Mamas' Proud of Gov. Ron DeSantis for Saying No to School Vaccine Mandates
Earlier this week, the CDC unanimously voted to add the controversial COVID-19 vaccine into the childhood immunization schedule. While the CDC is not making the shot mandatory, there are fears that states and schools will make it so. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at a press conference saying that no Florida school district will be able to implement vaccine mandates.
floridianpress.com
Florida Democrats Release Pro-Abortion Pamphlets Ahead of Midterms
Democrats nationwide are campaigning hard on abortion, and Florida Democrats are no exception. In fact, with the possibility of the Republican-led state legislature imposing a ban on abortion, Florida Democrats are encouraging women to seek abortions in other states. A tweet this week by the Florida Democrats account claims that "Ron DeSantis' extreme abortion laws are already endangering women who've had to leave Florida to find the care they need."
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.19.2022 — Rubio Knocks Out Demings in Senate Debate— FL Democrats Says Gun Laws to Blame for Border Crisis— DeSantis, Crist, Scott — More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. The only Senate debate between Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings came to pass and as expected, Sen.Rubio demolished Demings for all Floridians to see. It wasn’t even close. Demings tried in earnest...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Announces Sanibel Causeway Repaired One Week Early
Repairs to the state infrastructure have been well under way since the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has announced the completion of repairs to the Sanibel Causeway are complete and one week ahead of schedule. It only took 15 days for recovery efforts to reinvigorate...
Comments / 0