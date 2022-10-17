Read full article on original website
Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'
With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
Defenses under scrutiny when Chargers host Seahawks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers features plenty of offensive weapons, Pete Carroll and Brandon Staley want to see if their defenses can put two solid games together. Both coaches came up through the defensive ranks, but...
Cowboys QB Prescott says injury absence ending against Lions
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott fiddled with his surgically repaired right thumb while waiting just outside the view of cameras for young standout linebacker Micah Parsons to finish his session with reporters. Then the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys said he was playing Sunday against the Detroit...
