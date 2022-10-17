Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
wlds.com
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
foxillinois.com
Police: 12-year-old shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 12-year-old was shot in Champaign on Wednesday night. The Champaign Police responded at 10:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive. We're told when police arrived they located a 12-year-old male victim in a vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds to the neck. Officials...
foxillinois.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
foxillinois.com
12-year-old not first child shot in Champaign this year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On Wednesday night just after 10 o'clock, a 12-year-old boy was shot after a man opened fire at the car the child was in. As gun violence continues to be an issue in Champaign County, we looked into the number of gun-related incidents this year, and how many of them have affected children.
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
foxillinois.com
Decatur man sentenced for aggravated battery with firearm
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm was sentenced on Oct. 4 to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a three-year period of mandatory supervised release. Levron K. Hines, 37, must serve 85% of his sentence...
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County sorority receives ARISE grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma Zeta chapter in Springfield has been awarded an Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equitygrant (ARISE) to help further education on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kappa Sigma Zeta in Sangamon County is one of the 18 organizations across the state to receive this...
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
foxillinois.com
Dog show at Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday was the start of the Prairie Land Classic Cluster Dog Show. Hundreds of dogs from Central Illinois Kennel Clubs competed in four shows. The dog show is free to the public and will be at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Exposition Building. "I enjoy a...
25newsnow.com
Death of person found on railroad property Monday does not appear to be foul play
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the death of a person discovered in East Peoria Monday does not appear to be foul play. Area law enforcement responded at around 4:42 p.m. Monday to railroad property behind the Dollar Tree on South Main Monday after someone found a decomposed body.
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
wdbr.com
Chatham wreck kills two
A 17-year-old girl from Virden is one of the people killed in a two-car crash late Friday near Chatham. The Sangamon County coroner says Kyanna Givens and the other driver, Francisco Cortes, 31, Beardstown, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Cortes’ vehicle hit Givens’ head on after crossing the center line on Route 4 south of Chatham.
foxillinois.com
Increased fire danger in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency is warning the community about increased fire danger Thursday afternoon. This is due to southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph and low relative humidity. The increased danger is also expected Friday afternoon. During time periods of increased...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police search for suspects in Dollar General theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a felony retail theft. Officials say that around 9:30 a.m on October 6, two men walked into a Dollar General, located at 5901 S. 6th St. in Springfield, and began to fill a laundry basket with items.
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
