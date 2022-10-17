ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Valin Corp. Acquires Jensen Instrument Co.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Valin Corporation, a privately held, employee-owned company providing technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, has acquired Azusa, California-based Jensen Instrument Co. The acquisition, effective Sept. 16, bolsters Valin's robust process control and fluid handling product portfolio in Southern...
Turtle & Hughes Releases Second Annual ESG Report

LINDEN, N.J. — Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation's largest independent electrical and industrial distribution companies and a recognized leader in integrated supply, on Wednesday published its second annual ESG (environmental, social, governance) report. In preparation for Turtle's 100th anniversary in January 2023, this year's report reflects on...
How Additive Manufacturing Improves Sustainability Across the Supply Chain

Individuals and businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of sustainability, in turn making it a bigger part of our daily lives. This now extends to the production sector, driven forward by end customer demands and new industry regulations. In this feature, a look at how additive manufacturing can offer an efficient and environmentally friendly solution for production and supply chains.
Cutting Tool Orders Rise 9% in August

McLEAN, Va. — U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $178.1 million in August, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute and AMT-The Association for Manufacturing Technology. This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 2.6% from July’s $173.5 million and up 8.9%...

