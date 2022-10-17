ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogatrend.com

Chattanooga Selfie Museum Marks its One-Year Anniversary

As the Chattanooga Selfie Museum celebrates one year in business this month, its fun culture is still encouraging Chattanoogans and visitors to unleash their most creative self. The Selfie Museum houses a variety of photo and selfie experiences, with unique backdrops and rooms to explore. TREND recently met with Museum...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses

The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm. The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Nate Smith to Open Larry Fleet Chattanooga Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — News 12 caught up with country music artist Nate Smith, who will be opening for Larry Fleet’s sold-out show at the Signal this Saturday. We met Smith at CMA Fest in June. He lives in Nashville, but is from Northern California. Nate has previously...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
AdWeek

Haley Roedder Joins WTVC as Weekend Morning Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Roedder has joined Chattanooga, Tenn., ABC affiliate WTVC as the weekend morning anchor and reporter. Roedder posted that the new job...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Hilltop

One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.

Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
RINGGOLD, GA
WDEF

Fall Creek Falls State Park

SPENCER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Fall Creek Falls State Park just grew by 838 acres today. The state has bought the property from multiple parties along the borders. It has five miles of streams, including Dry Fork, Benton Branch, and Mount Pleasant Branch. The property also contains bluffs and caves...
SPENCER, TN
WDEF

TVFCU hosts 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competition

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union hosted their annual grant annual competition Tuesday. This is the 5th year for the competition where small business owners from across the area compete to win grant funding. This year TVFCU gave away a total of $100,000. The grand prize was $50,000, first place was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Driving Our Economy Forward: Komatsu

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you think operating big machines is cool, imagine what it’s like to work at Komatsu. It’s actually one of the first Japanese manufacturers in Tennessee. Komatsu talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “Komatsu provides essential equipment...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

No injuries in Bradley Central bus crash this morning

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school bus headed for Bradley Central High was rear-ended this morning. It happened on Spring Place Road around 7:35 AM. Only high school students were on board at the time when a passenger car hit it from behind. None of them were seriously injured.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

School Prayer Heard Over Intercom, Goes Viral on Social Media

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A viral video on social media has caused controversy over a school prayer that was heard over an intercom at Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School in Chattanooga. In the video, a neighbor to the school recorded about two minutes of footage where they could overhear an unknown...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

