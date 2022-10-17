Read full article on original website
chattanoogatrend.com
Chattanooga Selfie Museum Marks its One-Year Anniversary
As the Chattanooga Selfie Museum celebrates one year in business this month, its fun culture is still encouraging Chattanoogans and visitors to unleash their most creative self. The Selfie Museum houses a variety of photo and selfie experiences, with unique backdrops and rooms to explore. TREND recently met with Museum...
mymix1041.com
Riverbend introduces new pre-registration ticketing ahead of 40th Anniversary
From Local 3 News: Riverbend, Chattanooga’s oldest music festival, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June of 2023. The festival will be held from June 2nd- 4th at Ross’s Landing and will once again feature local, regional and national acts. For the first time, the festival will open...
chattanoogapulse.com
Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses
The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm. The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.
WDEF
Nate Smith to Open Larry Fleet Chattanooga Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — News 12 caught up with country music artist Nate Smith, who will be opening for Larry Fleet’s sold-out show at the Signal this Saturday. We met Smith at CMA Fest in June. He lives in Nashville, but is from Northern California. Nate has previously...
tmpresale.com
Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell in Chattanooga, TN Mar 21st, 2023 – presale password
The latest Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell presale code is now open to members! This is your best chance to buy Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell performance tickets earlier than they go on sale. Right now is an ideal moment to buy your own tickets –...
AdWeek
Haley Roedder Joins WTVC as Weekend Morning Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Roedder has joined Chattanooga, Tenn., ABC affiliate WTVC as the weekend morning anchor and reporter. Roedder posted that the new job...
Hilltop
One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.
Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
WDEF
Fall Creek Falls State Park
SPENCER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Fall Creek Falls State Park just grew by 838 acres today. The state has bought the property from multiple parties along the borders. It has five miles of streams, including Dry Fork, Benton Branch, and Mount Pleasant Branch. The property also contains bluffs and caves...
WDEF
TVFCU hosts 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competition
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union hosted their annual grant annual competition Tuesday. This is the 5th year for the competition where small business owners from across the area compete to win grant funding. This year TVFCU gave away a total of $100,000. The grand prize was $50,000, first place was...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Komatsu
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you think operating big machines is cool, imagine what it’s like to work at Komatsu. It’s actually one of the first Japanese manufacturers in Tennessee. Komatsu talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “Komatsu provides essential equipment...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
WDEF
No injuries in Bradley Central bus crash this morning
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school bus headed for Bradley Central High was rear-ended this morning. It happened on Spring Place Road around 7:35 AM. Only high school students were on board at the time when a passenger car hit it from behind. None of them were seriously injured.
WDEF
School Prayer Heard Over Intercom, Goes Viral on Social Media
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A viral video on social media has caused controversy over a school prayer that was heard over an intercom at Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School in Chattanooga. In the video, a neighbor to the school recorded about two minutes of footage where they could overhear an unknown...
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
WDEF
Nonprofit ‘tnAchieves’ needs to fill 2,000 volunteer spots in 1 day
Tennessee is the Volunteer State, and one non-profit is hoping we live up to the name. TN Achieves has until tomorrow to find 2,000 volunteers statewide and 54 volunteers for Hamilton County. In 15 years the organization has recruited more than 85,000 volunteers across Tennessee to encourage high school seniors...
chattanoogacw.com
'We caught a cat:' Viral video shows feline in raccoon trap in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says investigators are looking into a viral video that's disturbing to watch. The video, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a cat caught in a raccoon trap. The caption of the post reads "we caught a cat." Watch the video...
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
