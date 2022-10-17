ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Coming Off Bench ‘Absolutely’ Contributed To Hamstring Injury

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale, head coach Darvin Ham decided to test out Russell Westbrook coming off the bench. The experiment didn’t last too long, however, as Westbrook suffered a hamstring injury early on in that game and his availability for the Lakers’ Opening Night contest against the Golden State Warriors was suddenly in question.
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Defends Russell Westbrook After Viral Videos Showed Him Keeping Distance From Teammates

Russell Westbrook will face plenty of scrutiny in 2022-23 after returning to the Los Angeles Lakers for another season. Westbrook has been deemed an awkward fit in L.A. ever since he arrived from the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2020. Those concerns proved to be justified during the 2021-22 season when the 33-year-old struggled to develop chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Hopes To Spoil Warriors’ Ring Night

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022-23 campaign with plenty of questions to answer after an up-and-down preseason that saw them win only one game out of six. The Lakers showed an improved defense compared to the woeful 2021-22 season. However, they looked very much like an unfinished product on the offensive side of the ball and couldn’t work on their chemistry as much as they wanted to because of the injury bug that hit the team early.
