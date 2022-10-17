ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bravo ‘Isn’t Happy’ With RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin or the Gorgas After Their Altercation at BravoCon

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dWpj_0icfJYvd00
Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock(2)

Dealing with the aftermath. After the Real Housewives of New Jersey 's Jennifer Aydin threw a drink at members of Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga 's team, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Bravo is "not happy" with the reality stars after the incident.

The Cast of 'RHONJ' Breaks Down Season 13 Feud Between Teresa, Melissa and Joe

Read article

Jennifer, 45, had a run-in with Joe and Melissa, both 43, in in lobby of New York City's Gansevoort Hotel on Saturday, October 15, at the end of BravoCon Day 2, which was caught on camera and shared via social media. After crossing paths with Melissa, Jennifer initially made her way to the elevators before deciding to stop.

"She looked back at her as if she wanted Melissa to acknowledge her," the source reveals, adding that the Ultimate Beauty Pillow creator already had "a cup in her hand" at that point.

The costars got into an argument over Jennifer's comments about Melissa during the first Real Housewives of New Jersey panel at BravoCon. "Melissa said, 'You're a loser,' and then Jen went wild," the insider says. "Joe wasn't involved until he heard Jen screaming."

One person with the Gorgas "called her 'trashy' and 'low class' because of how she was yelling in the hotel lobby," the source said. "Security had to hold her back."

The situation escalated when Jennifer threw the contents of her drink in the direction of Joe and Melissa . She then threw the empty plastic cup as well.

"No police were involved. Frank [Catania Sr.] intervened and scolded Jennifer and made sure she got in the elevator to her room," the source explains. "The next day Bill [Aydin] said he didn't want to hear about it."

In response to the commotion, Bravo checked in with the trio at BravoCon. "Bravo executives spoke with both the Gorgas and Jennifer Aydin after seeing the viral video. They wanted them to know they don't condone or tolerate this type of interaction and behavior, especially physical. The network isn't happy with either side," the insider adds. " Andy [Cohen] was not involved. He didn't speak to them."

The Biggest Fights in Teresa Guidice’s Feud With Joe and Melissa Gorga

Read article

Earlier this year, the couple shocked fans when they announced their decision not to attend Teresa Giudice 's wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, ” the singer revealed on her “On Display” podcast. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

At the time, Us confirmed the rift was caused due to rumors about Melissa and Joe's relationship . “One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city,” a source exclusively told Us about the cheating allegations being spread about the "On Display" performer. "This 'rumor' was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing.”

Teresa, 50, for her part, noted that viewers would see the full story on the hit Bravo series . "It's gonna blow your minds away," the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us in September. "It's very sad. ... People thought a certain way about me, and then they're gonna be like, 'Wow, we were so wrong.' I think ... when you watch this season [you'll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years."

Biggest Reality TV Fights Ever: From ‘Real Housewives’ to ‘Jersey Shore’

Read article

Meanwhile, Jennifer showed her support for the cookbook author amid the drama , claiming that Joe will eventually feel remorse for skipping his sister's wedding.

"Just because you don't regret something now doesn't mean that one day you won't regret it. So things may be still hot for him, and it is still very raw," she exclusively told Us at BravoCon about Joe and Melissa's behavior. "I understand that the reasoning they didn't wanna go to the wedding was very superficial and not matter of fact at all."

Following the altercation, the insider confirms to Us that there was an attempt to keep the RHONJ cast "divided" throughout the weekend. "They did cross paths," the source shares. "Bravo PR did their best at keeping the split sides apart throughout the weekend but what happened outside of BravoCon was out of their control."

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 26

Jus Lyn
3d ago

SO..throw Jen out for good! Even Bill '" didn't want to hear about it!!??" his wife is a drunk! Do Not blame the Gorgas! Bravo needs to terminate Jenn already!

Reply(2)
39
joe
3d ago

Real Housewives huh. Real? The real ones are the ones that get up every day. Take care of their families go to work come home and get up the next day and do it again .. there is nothing real about reality tv. Get a life to those that like fake entertainment 🤡

Reply(1)
25
TWPPYO
2d ago

Jennifer is so far up Teresa's ads she could probably perform her colonoscopy. This is not your "fight" stay out of it.

Reply
15
Related
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
RadarOnline

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea

Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis and ‘Winter House’ Star Jason Cameron ‘Hit It Off’ After Meeting at BravoCon 2022: ‘He Slid Into Her DMs’

It all goes down in the DMs! Jason Cameron reached out to Kathryn Dennis after the two crossed paths following a BravoCon 2022 afterparty, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They initially met at Tom Sandoval’s concert,” the insider says about the Saturday, October 15, event. “They hit it off, hung out and talked for […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift

Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The List

BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Doesn't Think Teresa's Marriage Will Last

Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been feuding and making up ever since Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the Bravo reality series during its third season in 2011. From their very first episode together, Joe and Teresa, who has been a regular since Season 1, clashed, with Joe calling his sister "garbage" during his son's christening, according to People. The root of the sibling's feud has always seemed to be the conflict between Teresa and Melissa. Throughout the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on Joe — but Melissa has always said neither was true. Teresa and her ex-husband's prison sentences on federal fraud charges seemed to unite the family in 2013, but the siblings eventually resumed fighting after her release and return to the show.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

229K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy