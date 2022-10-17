ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

New Guild artist brings the color

HOLMES BEACH – There’s a new displaying artist at the Artists’ Guild of Anna Maria Island and she’s all about color. Mixed-media artist Wendy Butcher grew up in upstate New York before spending seven years in Scottsdale, Arizona and finally settling in Sarasota. A self-professed lover of art since age 9, she said she enjoys exploring different creative directions and mediums.
Anna Maria seeks county funds for inlet study

ANNA MARIA – City officials are seeking $105,000 in county commission-controlled surplus beach concession funds for a study of the Lake La Vista inlet. Mayor Dan Murphy presented the funding request to the Anna Maria City Commission on Thursday, Oct. 13. Murphy said the study would assist the city...
City Pier to receive a second coat of stain

ANNA MARIA – The City Pier decking will be stained again in November, with the work taking place at night while the pier is closed as usual. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Anna Maria City Commission authorized Mayor Dan Murphy to enter into a $29,970 contract with Equity Painting to stain the pier.
Coquina Beach Market opening delayed

BRADENTON BEACH – The Coquina Beach Market has hit a hurricane-sized snag and its projected Nov. 1 opening will be delayed, according to Manatee County officials. “As crews have been deployed around the county to clean up and repair other parks properties, the site prep and rehab work to get the new site (further south on Coquina Beach) ready have been put on hold temporarily,” according to a Manatee County press release. “The official opening date has been delayed from the originally planned Nov. 1.”
County leaders refuse to increase police beach funding

HOLMES BEACH – A request for funding to the city’s police department to help cover the expense of beach patrols was approved by Manatee County leaders, but the approved amount wasn’t as much as city leaders hoped for. During an Oct. 11 commission meeting, Holmes Beach Police...
