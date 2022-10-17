ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Antonio Safa Named SEC Freshman of the Week

After leading the Missouri men's golf team at the Quail Valley Collegiate Championship, Antonio Safa was honored by the SEC with the conference's Freshman of the Week accolades. In a field that featured six top-50 schools, Safa placed fifth overall with a 13-under par score of 203. His 203 total...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Dobbs Bags Late Goal to Draw Wildcats

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri soccer team drew its annual Pink Out game, 1-1, against Kentucky at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium Thursday, Oct. 20. Defense was the name of the game in the first half, with Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2 SEC) and Kentucky (7-7-2, 0-6-2 SEC) taking six shots each. Redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach notched a save while Kentucky's Tallulah Miller racked up five stops in the half.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Soccer Ramps Up for Final Home Game of 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri soccer team is scheduled for its last two-game week of the 2022 regular season. Mizzou will begin at home for its annual Pink Out game, played against Kentucky Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. CT. Following the matchup with the Wildcats, the Tigers will hit the road for College Station, Texas, and take on the Texas A&M Aggies Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. CT.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Women’s Golf Finishes Ninth at The Ally

West Point, Miss. – The Missouri women's golf team moved up two spots during the final round of The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State, on Tuesday – finishing seventh of 11 schools at the tournament. In a field that featured four schools ranked in the top 50 and...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Frank Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball senior guard Haley Frank has been named to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second Team as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Frank led all current Missouri roster members with 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists a season ago. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Football Takes On Vanderbilt Saturday Inside Faurot

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football returns to action against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. CT inside Faurot Field. The game, Mizzou's 111th homecoming, will air on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network. MU has a 65-40-5 record in Homecoming games and enters Saturday having...
NASHVILLE, TN
mutigers.com

Coach Gates, Kobe Brown and Nick Honor Take on SEC Media Day

Birmingham, Ala. – The Missouri men's basketball team headed to Birmingham, Alabama for the 2022 SEC Tipoff on Wednesday with Coach Dennis Gates, Kobe Brown and Nick Honor looking ahead to the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The trio addressed the media in attendance, while also meeting with various platforms in...
COLUMBIA, MO

