COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri soccer team is scheduled for its last two-game week of the 2022 regular season. Mizzou will begin at home for its annual Pink Out game, played against Kentucky Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. CT. Following the matchup with the Wildcats, the Tigers will hit the road for College Station, Texas, and take on the Texas A&M Aggies Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. CT.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO