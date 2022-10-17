Alabama's Penalty Problem Isn't Just Bad, But Horrendous: All Things CW

The 2022 Crimson Tide is on pace to set program records for most penalties and penalty yards in a season.

If there was one possession that best demonstrated the Alabama Crimson Tide ’s frustration during the 52-49 loss at Tennessee on Saturday, it came late in the first quarter after falling behind 14-7. It was the series that went backward.

Here's the quick rundown:

• Kick return: Linebacker Dallas Turner was flagged for holding after driving the player he was blocking down to the ground. The Volunteers probably should have been called for retaliation, and three flags were thrown on the play, but only Alabama was penalized.

• First down at the Tennessee 14, with 6:39 on the clock: Alabama was called for holding, nullifying a 28-yard gain off a busted play. The Volunteers blitzed, and even though running back Jase McClellan picked up his man, he had no leverage and grabbed on.

• First-and-17, and the crowd going nuts: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs shifted to the far right and then leaned and stepped when he thought the ball would be snapped. The call, false start.

• First-and-20, with Young standing in his end zone in shotgun formation: Tennessee blitzed again. Wide receiver Traeshon Holden was open over the middle, but dropped the ball. There was the potential for a big gain on the play.

• Second-and-20: Young couldn't handle the shotgun snap, grabbed the ball while narrowly avoiding a safety and threw a sideline attempt to Ja'Corey Brooks that was batted down short of the first down.

• Third-and-20: Alabama was called for delay of game before Young could complete a quick pass to freshman Isaiah Bonds that might have at least gotten the Crimson Tide some breathing room.

• Third-and-22 from the Alabama 2: Tennessee blitzed yet again. Young got drilled as Gibbs went out for a pass over middle behind the blitzer. However, the ball fell to the ground for an incompletion.

• Fourth down: With no room to spare, James Burnip punted from the back of the end zone and his quick kick went just 33 yards, giving Tennessee first down at the 35. The Volunteers needed just four plays to score, in 1 minute and 2 seconds, to go ahead 21-7.

It may have been as bad of a series as any of Nick Saban's teams at Alabama, and put the Crimson Tide in a huge hole. Crowd noise was obviously a factor. So were some other things.

Yes, Alabama fans have some serious gripes about the way the Third Saturday in October was called, and about things that weren't flagged against the home team. But no team should expect to win any game when it has 17 penalties.

This was a historically bad game in that respect as it set a Crimson Tide record, however the problems go beyond what happened in Knoxville. All Things CW is going to take a long look at Alabama's penalty issues this week, beginning with these eye-opening numbers:

Alabama is dead last in the FBS level in fewest penalties committed, with 66 flags for 559 yards. Only Utah State, the team the Crimson Tide opened the season against, has been flagged for more yards, 590, with one fewer infraction.

The Crimson Tide's 79.86 penalty yards per game is 128 th out of 131 teams.

"Too many pre-snap penalties, false starts on offense," Saban said Monday. "I think we had three in the game. And two of them were guys that they're looking at the ball. They're not even thinking about the clap or the snap count or whatever. Jumping offsides on defense, we had a couple of those.

"Those are the kind of penalties that are undisciplined, not focused, not looking at what you're supposed to look at so we don't have those issues. But they all put you behind the eight-ball. When guys are out there competing, sometimes we drive a guy to the ground and end up getting a holding call. You like that kind of aggressiveness. You don't want guys to hold. We're certainly not coaching that, but there are penalties sort of of omission and then there are penalties that guys are just playing hard and trying to do the best they can and every now and then something bad happens. Easier to live with those than the others."

Here's the specific breakdown:

Opening kickoff, block in the back (Kristian Story), 7 yards Holding (Tyler Steen), 10 yards Pass interference (Terrion Arnold), 15 yards; illegal substitution declined Holding on kick return (Dallas Turner) Holding (Jase McCellan), 7 yards False start (Jahmyr Gibbs), 3 yards Delay of game (offense), 2 yards Pass interference (Brian Branch) 12 yards Offside (Byron Young), 5 yards False start (JC Latham), 5 yards False start (Latham), 5 yards Holding (Steen) 10 yards Delay of game (offense), 5 yards False start (Cameron Latu), 5 yards Pass interference (Branch) 9 yards Pass interference (Malachi Moore) 5 yards False start (Traeshon Holden) 5 yards

"There was too many things that we did in the game," Saban said. "I mean, 17 penalties is, you know, just 130 yards of field position. Probably lost about 70 yards in field position on special teams, whether it was poor execution by a specialist or the mistake we made in trying to pick the ball up when it wasn't a live ball.

"I mean, that's 200 yards in the game, so that's like two touchdowns, probably."

Of note, take a look at that list and note the number of players who were starters on last year's team. Very few. So yes, experience and turnover are factors.

But here's a glimpse at the bigger picture: During the early Saban years Alabama was known as a disciplined team that was almost never flagged. The reputation started to slip around 2015.

The Crimson Tide's been downright awful over the last four seasons.

Fewest Penalties Per Game

Year: Average per game, Rank

2007: 4.54 5

2008: 4.07 5

2009: 4.93 T17

2010: 5.08; 24

2011: 3.77; 3

2012: 3.86; 6

2013: 4.85; T34

2014: 4.93; T25

2015: 5.93; 60

2016: 5.73; 52

2017: 5.00; 31

2018: 5.89; 57

2019: 7.31; T114

2020: 7.13; 106

2021: 6.00; T62

2022: 9.43; 129*

*Through seven games

