NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul Signs Laws to Protect Victims of Domestic Violence
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday to protect victims of domestic violence from armed abusive partners. Courts are now required to order the seizure of guns owned by abusive partners if they do not surrender them first. In order for that to happen, someone must first ignore a court order issued in connection with an order of protection.
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
NewsChannel 36
Advocates emphasize importance of funding for children and families primary prevention services
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- At a committee hearing Tuesday, advocates and agencies emphasized the power of primary prevention services have on child welfare. Primary prevention efforts are defined as preventing child abuse and maltreatment before it starts by implementing programs. But many of those programs are underfunded, according to testimonies Tuesday.
NewsChannel 36
NYSDOT gears up for winter on the roads
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is pulling out all the stops in preparation for keeping the roads safe this winter. They're now hoping to bring on a handful of new employees ready for a battle of the elements. “We are having our salt...
NewsChannel 36
New York Investing $13 Million in Clean Water Protection
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York will be awarding over $13 million to protect clean water across the state. The state says the money will help New York farmers continue their work to reduce the impacts of climate change. Locally, $179,000 will be awarded to the Tioga County Soil and...
NewsChannel 36
New York Releases Report Detailing Role of Online Platforms in Buffalo Shooting
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State released a report detailing the role of online platforms in the racially motivated Buffalo mass shooting at a Tops grocery store that killed 10 black people and wounded three others. The report concludes that fringe online platforms like 4chan, radicalized the shooter while...
NewsChannel 36
Booster Shots Targeting Omicron Now Available for Kids in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Children ages 5 and older are eligible to receive the most up to date COVID-19 booster shots in New York State. Bi-valent booster shots are the first available that target Omicron sub-variants. Children 5 years and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster and those 6...
NewsChannel 36
New York Honors New State Troopers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul honored hundreds of new state troopers at the 211th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy. In total, 218 new troopers graduated and several of the troopers are from the southern tier. "Serving as a New York State...
NewsChannel 36
Hearing Addresses Mental Health Concerns Among PA Youth, Rural Students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania hosted a hearing on mental health in rural schools and discussed the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Rural PA is a legislative agency of the General Assembly that focuses on rural affairs. Testimony at Wednesday’s...
NewsChannel 36
New York Announces Money For Expanding Child Care Access at SUNY Campuses
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - An investment of $10.8 million will go toward expanding child care access at SUNY campuses. According to the governor's office, the money will address child care centers across SUNY Campuses.This is all part of an initiative by the state to ensure that students, faculty, and staff have access to high quality child care centers.
NewsChannel 36
Florida Locals Continue New Jersey Man's Disaster Relief Efforts
FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. While the recovery and cleanup efforts are still going on, locals are stepping in to help, too. Following the storm, many locals are still struggling to get their power on and even getting the debris and their homes cleaned up.
NewsChannel 36
The Lake-Effect
The Lake Effect Machine is back in business, as the Great Lakes continue to produce bands of precipitation (rain/snow). Lake-effect showers are formed when cold air moves over the warmer Great Lakes. Warm air from the Great Lakes is forced to rise above the cold air producing clouds and precipitation.
