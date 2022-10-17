Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
KAKE TV
Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of Kansas gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) - Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
Two Kansas City-area men charged with stealing dozens of guns from stores
Two Kansas City-area men are charged with stealing as many as 75 guns from gun stores in Basehor and De Soto.
Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
WIBW
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
KCTV 5
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.
Third time in 2-years, Kan. woman jailed for alleged violent crime
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for a violent crime for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Kenleigh N. Liggett of Atchison, on a requested charge of domestic battery in the 1900 block U.S.73, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
WIBW
Manhattan man already behind bars listed as suspect in stabbing
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man already behind bars has now been accused of a previous stabbing. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, officials were called to the 400 block of Leavenworth St. with reports of an aggravated battery. When...
Riley County Arrest Report October 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLLIN CRAIG PROCKISH, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMICHAEL SCOTT FEWELL, 31,...
Suspect arrested in connection to large Topeka house fire
A man was arrested Monday with three counts of suspected arson in connection to a Topeka house fire.
Kansas man ordered to pay $120K after sales tax violations
A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers' Sales Tax Act.
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
WIBW
Emporia teen sent to hospital after rollover accident on I-35
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was sent to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-35 north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 129 on southbound I-35 less than a mile west of Kansas Highway 99 north of Emporia with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
WIBW
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0