Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of Kansas gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) - Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man already behind bars listed as suspect in stabbing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man already behind bars has now been accused of a previous stabbing. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, officials were called to the 400 block of Leavenworth St. with reports of an aggravated battery. When...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 20

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLLIN CRAIG PROCKISH, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMICHAEL SCOTT FEWELL, 31,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia teen sent to hospital after rollover accident on I-35

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was sent to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-35 north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 129 on southbound I-35 less than a mile west of Kansas Highway 99 north of Emporia with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
TOPEKA, KS
