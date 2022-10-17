Read full article on original website
Related
svinews.com
Two men identified in Greys River assault incident. Charges pending.
Aggravated assault and robbery charges against two men are pending following an altercation that took place in the Greys River area on October 15. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said affidavits supporting charges against Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming and Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado have been filed with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office. A warrant for the arrest of the two men is expected to be issued.
Brutal Beating in Elk Country: Authorities Identify Suspects Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Hunters in Wyoming
Two young men were allegedly assaulted last weekend while elk hunting in the Greys River area roughly 50 miles outside of Alpine, Wyoming. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release to Facebook on Monday giving a rough description of the two suspects. Two days later, the sheriff’s office updated that post saying the suspects had been identified.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
svinews.com
Independent Obituaries: October 19, 2022
The following obituaries appeared in the October 19, 2022 edition of the Star Valley Independent. For more area obituaries, please visit Schwab Mortuary. For more resources including headstones, please visit the Star Valley Historical Society. Steven J Stumpp passed away at home surrounded by family on October 7, 2022. He...
WATCH: Idiot Parents Put Child’s Life In Danger
We just posted a video, yesterday, of a Wyoming woman getting stabbed by a buck - RIGHT IN THE BELLY! She has multiple holes in her gut that she is hospitalized for. The very next day I see this video of a young girl feeding some bucks on a trail.
Comments / 0