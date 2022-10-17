Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Car window smashed and more
The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m. An...
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
Gwinnett County Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 between Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Beaver Ruin Road around 3:39 p.m. According to the police, a white Nissan SUV and a white passenger car were involved in the wreck.
Driver dies after being ejected in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of...
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
1 dead, 9 injured, including 4 children, in two-car collision in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth man died and nine people were left injured after a two-car collision in Clermont on Saturday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators said at 11:30 p.m., deputies...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Red and Black
Get to know Athens’ enigmatic motorized-unicycle man
Nothing grabs someone’s attention quite like a man and his dog riding an electric unicycle along Milledge Avenue. Local business owner Joe Wingate is often seen riding his “half-motorcycle kind of thing” around downtown Athens and the University of Georgia campus. Wingate’s technology repair shop, Average Joe...
‘Blood everywhere:’ Young Gwinnett mother randomly stabbed by stranger with steak knife
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is trying to solve the mystery of why they were randomly attacked by a stranger with a steak knife. The family says they were staying at a Motel 6 in Norcross while their home was being renovated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Barrow County man shoots woman, kills 11-year-old before turning gun on himself, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a Barrow County man shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in a double shooting before turning the gun on himself. Investigators in Barrow County were called out to a home near the 1800 block of Celestial Run Monday night after receiving a call about two people arguing shortly before 8 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
Red and Black
OPINION: Conquering driving anxiety in Athens
Given the University of Georgia’s expansive — and hilly — campus, driving is a necessity in Athens, especially when living off campus. When I moved out of the residence halls this fall, I knew I would need to work up the courage to be able to drive regularly. I convinced myself that this would be easy, despite my history of anxiety about driving.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
Red and Black
National Council of Negro Women connects UGA’s Black community
For many University of Georgia freshmen, the beginning of college marks a search for community on campus. For those who are part of underrepresented groups, it can be especially difficult to find a true sense of belonging in Athens. The National Council of Negro Women offers a chance for Black students to connect with each other.
Monroe Local News
URGENT: Walton County Animal Shelter is full, rescues and adopters desperately needed
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. “The last adoptable kennel run just filled. There are many great dogs...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
Comments / 0