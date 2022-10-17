ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Car window smashed and more

The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m. An...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Get to know Athens’ enigmatic motorized-unicycle man

Nothing grabs someone’s attention quite like a man and his dog riding an electric unicycle along Milledge Avenue. Local business owner Joe Wingate is often seen riding his “half-motorcycle kind of thing” around downtown Athens and the University of Georgia campus. Wingate’s technology repair shop, Average Joe...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: Conquering driving anxiety in Athens

Given the University of Georgia’s expansive — and hilly — campus, driving is a necessity in Athens, especially when living off campus. When I moved out of the residence halls this fall, I knew I would need to work up the courage to be able to drive regularly. I convinced myself that this would be easy, despite my history of anxiety about driving.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures

ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

National Council of Negro Women connects UGA’s Black community

For many University of Georgia freshmen, the beginning of college marks a search for community on campus. For those who are part of underrepresented groups, it can be especially difficult to find a true sense of belonging in Athens. The National Council of Negro Women offers a chance for Black students to connect with each other.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy