atozsports.com
Chiefs’ former player calls out Kansas City fanbase
The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly a dynasty when you think about it. They have only won one ring, so I wouldn’t put them there yet, but they are right there in the conversation. Since 2018 the Chiefs have been to the AFC Championship game every year, and the...
Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street
The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
The Buffalo Bills are anticipating to make their pick at the end of the first round. But who does Sports Illustrated think the team should take?
Yardbarker
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Packers.com
Packers claim offensive lineman off waivers from Colts
The Green Bay Packers claimed T Luke Tenuta (tuh-NOOT-uh) off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, signed S Innis Gaines to the practice squad and released CB Benjie Franklin and LB Ray Wilborn from the practice sqaud. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Tenuta (6-8, 314) was...
atozsports.com
Von Miller comes clean on massive free agent signing: “He’s coming to the Bills”
The Buffalo Bills are coming off their most impressive victory of the short NFL season. While fans are still smiling from Josh Allen’s valiant comeback victory, Von Miller made an announcement Bills fans have been waiting for. Yet again, Miller made the announcement that O’Dell Beckham Jr. would be...
atozsports.com
One unheralded Bills’ player is forcing NFL fans to learn his name
Every NFL fan knows the name of every premier Buffalo Bills player. Josh Allen, Von Miller, Stefon Diggs, and even safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. But defensive tackles – unless their name is Aaron Donald – can go unnoticed by the everyday fan even if it’s actually one of the most fun positions to focus on. That’s why even nine years into his NFL career, some people are just learning about DaQuan Jones.
atozsports.com
Debunking one Chiefs narrative after loss to Bills
There is one narrative going around that doesn’t really sit well with me. According to anyone who thinks they know anything on Twitter, the Kansas City Chiefs had no pass rush against the Buffalo Bills, and that just couldn’t be further from the truth. The craziest part to...
Brandon Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the closing minutes of Buffalo’s 24-20 nail-biting victory, Beane’s influence […]
atozsports.com
Franchise great Delanie Walker retires as a member of the Tennessee Titans
NASHVILLE — Tight end Delanie Walker is retiring as a member of the Tennessee Titans. Walker calls it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL. Tennessee announced that the three-time Pro Bowler will hold a retirement press conference on Tuesday. The 38-year-old spent seven seasons with the Titans from 2013-2019 after spending his first seven years in the league with the San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills At the Bye: Gabe Davis & 3 Key Difference-Makers
Through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills sit atop the AFC with a 5-1 record. With a stout defense and a versatile, explosive offensive, Buffalo has become one of the most feared teams in the NFL. After an MVP-caliber performance in 2021, quarterback Josh...
