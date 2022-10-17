Read full article on original website
James K. Grimes, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James K. Grimes, age 77 passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at McCrea Manor Nursing Home. He was born July 4, 1945, in Alliance, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Wallace) Grimes. James was a graduate of Marlington High School. He loved cars,...
Pregame primer: Mooney & Ursuline set for Game of the Week showdown
Pregame primer: Mooney & Ursuline set for Game of the Week showdown

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Cardinals and Irish.
Adrian “Smooie” Kimbrough, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church, for Adrian “Smooie” Kimbrough of Columbus, Ohio, formerly from Youngstown, Ohio. He was born September 12, 1995 to Adrienne Kimbrough Zarlengo of Columbus,...
Brian S. Blose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian S. Blose, 64, died Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Brian was born August 31, 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, a son of Donald and Donna Connell Blose. Brian was raised in Fostoria, Ohio, and was a graduate of...
Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, while at home and under Hospice care, following a period of declining health. She was 92. Margaret was born June 21, 1930, at home in Masury, a daughter to...
Hazel R. Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Hazel R. Scott will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Scott departed this life Thursday, October 13, 2022 with her loving family by...
Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, age 88 of Mineral Ridge, passed away at home with her children by her side. She was born in Warren, Ohio on May 5, 1934 to Edward and Mary E. (Brickerstaff) Morris. Janet is survived...
'Before I was even born': Lowellville seeking first 10-0 season in 20 years
'Before I was even born': Lowellville seeking first 10-0 season in 20 years

Lowellville is looking for their first perfect regular season since 2002.
Ted Allen Taus, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 14, 2022, Ted Allen Taus, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in East Palestine, Ohio. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 17, 1958 to Russell and Dorothy (Davis) Taus. Ted graduated in 1975 from East Palestine...
Marilyn I. Campbell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn I. Campbell, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home. She was born April 5, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrell M. and Marian I. Patterson Snyder. She was employed as a nurses aide at Trumbull Memorial...
Richard John Volpini, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard John Volpini, 74, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Richard, known by his family and friends as “Ricky,” was born November 12, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Anthony and Eileen (D’Alesandro) Volpini.
Emil G. Dutko, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil G. Dutko, age 66 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown after a long courageous battle with multiple health issues while walking in faith every day. Emil was born July 1, 1956 in Youngstown,...
William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and the late Pearl (Snyder) Ware. Bill was...
Maria “Rosaria” DiFelice, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria “Rosaria” DiFelice, 82 of Canfield, who was lovingly devoted to the Catholic faith, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown. Rosaria was born December 14, 1939 in Sulmona, Italy, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna...
Vincent Joseph Sevenich, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Joseph Sevenich, age 86, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1936, in Salem, a son of the late Joseph and Barbara Meissner Sevenich. Vincent was a graduate of Leetonia High School where he...
Floyd Kenneth Gray, Jr., Kensington, Ohio
KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Kenneth Gray, Jr., 88, passed into the arms of the Lord Thursday, October 20, 2022, following a short illness. He was born December 6, 1933, in Augusta, Ohio, the son of Floyd Kenneth and Edith (Bortmas) Gray. Floyd was a graduate of Augusta High...
Alvin Eugene Wheatley, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin Eugene Wheatley, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Born April 17, 1930 in Salineville, he was a son of the late Charles R. and Naomi (Gross) Wheatley. He started his...
Peggy Ann Burrows, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Ann (Thomas) Burrows, 78, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, October 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born July 19, 1944, in Warren, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Leroy Thomas and B. Virginia (Keene) Thomas. She attended Eisenhower High School...
Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning
Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield, for Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr who passed away on Thursday, October 13 at his home. Ron was born October 2, 1941 in...
