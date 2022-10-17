Read full article on original website
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
talkbusiness.net
Henderson Engineers relocates Bentonville office to 8W Center
Henderson Engineers Inc., a national design firm with a long history in Northwest Arkansas, has officially opened its relocated Bentonville office. The Lenexa, Kan.-based company signed a seven-year lease agreement earlier this year for the first floor of the six-story 8W Center at 805 S. Walton Blvd. The firm’s previous office in the city was just off Moberly Lane.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase
A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
talkbusiness.net
Heartland Forward report shows research institution rankings, how to boost economic impact
Bentonville think tank Heartland Forward recently released a report that builds on research published in May and provides the first benchmark comparison for state university systems and other institutions, including hospitals, private research institutes and federal labs. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) news release, “From Research to Renewal, Part...
KHBS
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
talkbusiness.net
5th Starbucks location working through Rogers development pipeline
A Little Rock development group is planning to kick off a new commercial project by building a fifth Starbucks location in Rogers. Gateway Plaza LIG LLC has filed a preliminary development plan with the city for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 2,300-square-foot building on 3.25 acres at the intersection of North Eighth Street and West Hudson Road (Arkansas Highway 62).
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
talkbusiness.net
Benton County home price average tops $400K through September
The average price of each home sale in Northwest Arkansas continues to skyrocket. Benton County’s average home sale price through the first nine months of 2022 reached $401,950. That’s up 16.3% from $345,463 through September last year. Washington County’s average home sale price through September was $361,971, up 15.8% year-over-year from $312,467.
KTLO
Beyond Meat COO suspended after alleged nose-biting incident
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game last month. According to Ozarks First, 53-year-old Doug Ramsey was suspended as the COO of Beyond Meat...
Businesses react to hotel proposal for downtown Fayetteville
A seven-story hotel and multi-use building could soon come to downtown Fayetteville. However, the city council voted Tuesday night to table the decision to approve the letter of intent for the proposed structure.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Rogers, AR
Part of one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the US, Rogers lies nestled away amidst the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas. While much of it is made up of almost endless suburban sprawl, lots of spectacular scenery and nature can be found nearby. Established in 1881, the same year that...
kuaf.com
Lakes, creeks surround city where its residents learn septic system management
Bella Vista has seven lakes and about 77% of Bella Vista’s residents have a septic system. As the population grows, more septic tanks will be installed. Residents are learning how to tend to their systems not only to save money overall but also, because all water eventually flows downstream.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Arkansas Mansion Comes With Private Track
Plenty of people fantasize about living in a mansion, but if you’re a gearhead you want something more than a fancy house. However, that can cause some tension with a significant other who’s solely focused on living space. Fortunately, for the well-heeled shopper looking to move to northwestern Arkansas there’s a property for sale right now that’s beautiful, spacious, and has its own private racetrack.
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
talkbusiness.net
12 former UA student body presidents push for Robinson as next chancellor
Twelve past University of Arkansas student body presidents are asking the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees to hire interim UA Chancellor Dr. Charles Robinson – a request that is not favored by UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt. On Oct. 14, the UA System announced the selection process...
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
Hobbs State Park to host ‘Living Forest’ event
Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area announced it will host a special event ideal for children this weekend on Oct. 22.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
