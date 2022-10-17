ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

talkbusiness.net

Henderson Engineers relocates Bentonville office to 8W Center

Henderson Engineers Inc., a national design firm with a long history in Northwest Arkansas, has officially opened its relocated Bentonville office. The Lenexa, Kan.-based company signed a seven-year lease agreement earlier this year for the first floor of the six-story 8W Center at 805 S. Walton Blvd. The firm’s previous office in the city was just off Moberly Lane.
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase

A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Heartland Forward report shows research institution rankings, how to boost economic impact

Bentonville think tank Heartland Forward recently released a report that builds on research published in May and provides the first benchmark comparison for state university systems and other institutions, including hospitals, private research institutes and federal labs. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) news release, “From Research to Renewal, Part...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

5th Starbucks location working through Rogers development pipeline

A Little Rock development group is planning to kick off a new commercial project by building a fifth Starbucks location in Rogers. Gateway Plaza LIG LLC has filed a preliminary development plan with the city for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 2,300-square-foot building on 3.25 acres at the intersection of North Eighth Street and West Hudson Road (Arkansas Highway 62).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Benton County home price average tops $400K through September

The average price of each home sale in Northwest Arkansas continues to skyrocket. Benton County’s average home sale price through the first nine months of 2022 reached $401,950. That’s up 16.3% from $345,463 through September last year. Washington County’s average home sale price through September was $361,971, up 15.8% year-over-year from $312,467.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Beyond Meat COO suspended after alleged nose-biting incident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game last month. According to Ozarks First, 53-year-old Doug Ramsey was suspended as the COO of Beyond Meat...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Rogers, AR

Part of one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the US, Rogers lies nestled away amidst the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas. While much of it is made up of almost endless suburban sprawl, lots of spectacular scenery and nature can be found nearby. Established in 1881, the same year that...
ROGERS, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
Motorious

Arkansas Mansion Comes With Private Track

Plenty of people fantasize about living in a mansion, but if you’re a gearhead you want something more than a fancy house. However, that can cause some tension with a significant other who’s solely focused on living space. Fortunately, for the well-heeled shopper looking to move to northwestern Arkansas there’s a property for sale right now that’s beautiful, spacious, and has its own private racetrack.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs

PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR

