wcn247.com
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon's office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
wcn247.com
Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker
CHICAGO (AP) — The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement Thursday that the breach may have exposed information including patients’ medical provider, type of appointment or medical procedure, dates and locations of scheduled appointments and IP address. The system blamed the breach on its use of pixels _ computer code that collects information on how a user interacts with a website _ including products developed by Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta.
wcn247.com
EPA opens civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September. Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility.
wcn247.com
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment into their state constitution, which would add language guaranteeing equal rights to groups of people who have historically been discriminated against. Though it shares its namesake, the state's Equal Rights Amendment is more wide-ranging than the federal version, which Nevada adopted in 2017. If voters approve Question 1, they would amend Nevada’s constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” Opponents warn of encroaching liberal social norms.
wcn247.com
Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state. Officials said Thursday that as of midweek, eight youths were at a building at the state penitentiary at Angola, isolated from the adult population. However, none of them were from the violence prone juvenile facility in Bridge City, as initially announced by a state senator. Officials said 10 Bridge City juveniles were transferred to a Monroe facility, while high-risk youths from lockups in Monroe and St. Martinville were transferred to the Angola site.
wcn247.com
Candidate hopes to break GOP's California losing streak
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans have their sights and money set on controller candidate Lanhee Chen in their quest to recapture statewide office. Chen is a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and says he's an independent manager who can bring order to the state's finances. He faces Democrat Malia Cohen, who serves on a state tax board and previously led the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' budget and finance committee. Chen has raised more money and won the June primary. But he was running against four Democrats who split their party's vote. He faces strong political headwinds in the state, which hasn't elected a Republican statewide since 2006.
wcn247.com
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday. Abrams is running again against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who beat Abrams narrowly in 2018. The appearance comes during the first of three weeks of early voting in Georgia. More than 434,000 people had already voted as of Thursday morning. Winfrey visited Georgia in November 2018 to campaign for Abrams, even knocking on some doors in suburban Atlanta. Kemp derides Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey," saying she caters to “liberal elites.”
wcn247.com
Kick Off the Christmas Season at River Valley
Pulaski, PA - River Valley Community Resource Center is gearing up for the holiday season on November 19, 2022 with “Sing the Song of Christmas”: Dinner Vocal Choir Competition. Located at 320 Shenango St., Pulaski, PA, guests are invited to enjoy good company, great food and wonderful Christmas music. Dinner and concert combo tickets are $35 and an option for just the concert is $5.
