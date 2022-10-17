NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state. Officials said Thursday that as of midweek, eight youths were at a building at the state penitentiary at Angola, isolated from the adult population. However, none of them were from the violence prone juvenile facility in Bridge City, as initially announced by a state senator. Officials said 10 Bridge City juveniles were transferred to a Monroe facility, while high-risk youths from lockups in Monroe and St. Martinville were transferred to the Angola site.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO