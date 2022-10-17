Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taylor Heinicke announced as Commanders starting QB
Washington coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday anointed Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback for the Commanders' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will be the backup. Heinicke replaces Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery Monday on his fractured finger. Wentz is expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks. "Taylor right now gives us the best chance," Rivera said Tuesday. Rivera was asked if any consideration was...
Jerry Jones: Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to start Sunday
Everyone in Dallas is on the same page: Dak Prescott should start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Owner Jerry Jones seconded Prescott's opinion that this is the week the quarterback returns from a thumb injury on Sept. 11 that required insertion of a steel plate and screws to promote healing in his right hand. "He's determined to (start)," Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan on Tuesday. "From my perspective, I...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Pressure by Jets, Right Side of Line
The New York Jets didn't have to blitz to put immense pressure on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Should Yosh Nijman be part of the solution?
Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Request to Simplify Packers' Offense
"I don’t know what that means. No, we talked about it. It’s just any time there’s a lack of execution and certainly, we’ve got to coach better," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
Falcons put CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Hayward, 33, will have to miss at least four weeks, but the Falcons are worried it might be longer. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday the injury could be "long-term." Hayward sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game and did not return. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Expected 'Growing Pains' on Offense
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the state of the offense before this week's game at the Washington Commanders.
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. Walker will make it official on Tuesday afternoon when he holds a press conference at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. ...
Cowboys coach: Dak Prescott to work on 'rhythm and timing'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in prime position to return to action this weekend against the visiting Detroit Lions. Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott would be "in the lead chair as far as reps" on Thursday. Prescott, and his surgically repaired right thumb, were no worse for wear after he threw 40 passes during a reduced practice session on Wednesday. Prescott received full clearance to return from...
Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday. Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report. The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday. ...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa learns from concussion experience
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he doesn't remember much about sustaining a concussion during his team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals late last month. Tagovailoa acknowledged that he remembered being taken down by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou during that game on Sept. 29. His memory of the night's events gets a bit hazier from there, he said. "There was a point I was unconscious," Tagovailoa said....
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...
Steelers coach on Kenny Pickett: 'If he's cleared, he'll play'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be under center if he's available to play this weekend. First things first, however. Pickett remains in concussion protocol after he exited the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, with the tackle causing Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. ...
Packers Stunned At Home By Jets
Kevin recaps how shocking the loss for the Green Bay Packers was at home to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Jim Irsay: 'Merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was not in attendance in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, but he wasn't exactly out of mind at the NFL's annual fall meeting. Days after an ESPN report cited a claim from the owner that he has "dirt" on several NFL owners, Snyder's status was not on the agenda at the meetings. But an NFL source confirmed to Field Level Media that a "closed session" to end the meeting was expected to include open dialogue about several matters related to the...
Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the practice window for guard Cody Ford, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad and released wideout Stanley Berryhill from the same unit. Blankenship provides insurance if Matt Prater (hip) is unable to go Thursday night when the Cardinals (2-4) host...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Offense Must Execute Better
"I think it's just executing the details," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
Reports: 49ers land Christian McCaffrey in trade with Panthers
After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers reportedly traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, sending him back to where he starred in college. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday night that the Panthers are trading McCaffrey to San Francisco. According to NFL.com, Carolina will receive three 2023 draft picks (second, third and fourth round) and a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the former Stanford star. McCaffrey established himself as one...
Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement
Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports. Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles. The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place...
