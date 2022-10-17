Read full article on original website
Assault Near Sweetwater Reservoir Leaves Man, 61, Dead in Spring Valley
An assault near Sweetwater Reservoir left one man dead and another in custody Thursday. A disturbance in the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley was reported about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies who responded found a 61-year-old man on the ground with head injuries.
Police make arrest in stabbing death of Oceanside boy
Oceanside Police said as a male juvenile was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of 16-year-old Justin Ferguson.
Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
Man detained following Spring Valley homicide
According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call regarding a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard around 11 a.m.
Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect
Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
Juvenile suspect jailed in death of teen
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small speaks to loved ones remembering fallen Oceanside teenager Justin Ferguson.
Victim of fatal Del Cerro shooting identified
Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and an injured person lying in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road shortly before 1 a.m.
Victim identified in homicide in Del Cerro neighborhood
The victim of a homicide in the Del Cerro neighborhood has been identified, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside
Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
Family of teen stabbed to death speaks
New information emerged about a teenager stabbed to death in Oceanside Tuesday night, as his family spoke about the tragedy.
Escondido Police Update
On October 13, officers responded to the industrial area of the City in response to a man standing on the roof of a business. The man, who is known to officers, had a knife in his possession and was acting aggressively towards police. The Emergency Negotiations Team was able to negotiate with the man he was arrested without further issues.
Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Oceanside
A 16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest near Martin Luther King Jr. Park died after being taken to the hospital, Oceanside Police said.
Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby
SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
Man pleads guilty to stabbing husband more than 50 times in their Mount Helix home
A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty today to a second-degree murder count and faces 16 years to life in prison for stabbing his husband to death. Daniel Scott Jordan will be sentenced on Jan.11 in El Cajon Superior Court for the slaying of Kevin Powell, 38, at their Mount Helix home on Aug. 11, 2020. He also faces an allegation of using a deadly weapon in the killing.
Man Wounded in Alleged ‘Road Rage’ Shooting in Cathedral City
(CNS) – A man was shot today in Cathedral City in what he called a road rage incident. Cathedral City Police Department officers were called just before 6 p.m. to Palm Drive and Perez Road regarding a shots fired call and discovered a witness to the shooting was in a nearby parking lot west of the intersection, said Sgt, Mark Robles.
Driver in fatal hit and run tracked with GPS to be sentenced
A woman who pleaded no contest to a hit and run that killed a 65-year-old woman is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 18th.
La Jolla stabbing leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
Police took a man into custody Tuesday after a stabbing in La Jolla, authorities confirmed.
Driver leads CHP on high-speed chase from San Diego to LAX, taken into custody after standoff
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that originated in San Diego County and culminated in a tense standoff outside Los Angeles International Airport.
Man killed in Escondido crash identified
A man killed in a collision in Escondido over the weekend has been publicly identified.
Woman Who Blinded Self in Jail Settles With San Diego County for More Than $4 Million
This article originally reported that a county spokesman told NBC 7 that the department had fired some of the deputies involved in the incident, which was incorrect. In fact, the county and the named sheriff’s deputies in the lawsuit were dismissed from the lawsuit. — Ed. .A woman...
