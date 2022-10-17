ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallbrook, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northcountydailystar.com

Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect

Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
VISTA, CA
crimevoice.com

Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside

Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
RIVERSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Update

On October 13, officers responded to the industrial area of the City in response to a man standing on the roof of a business. The man, who is known to officers, had a knife in his possession and was acting aggressively towards police. The Emergency Negotiations Team was able to negotiate with the man he was arrested without further issues.
ESCONDIDO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby

SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Man pleads guilty to stabbing husband more than 50 times in their Mount Helix home

A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty today to a second-degree murder count and faces 16 years to life in prison for stabbing his husband to death. Daniel Scott Jordan will be sentenced on Jan.11 in El Cajon Superior Court for the slaying of Kevin Powell, 38, at their Mount Helix home on Aug. 11, 2020. He also faces an allegation of using a deadly weapon in the killing.
CHULA VISTA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Wounded in Alleged ‘Road Rage’ Shooting in Cathedral City

(CNS) – A man was shot today in Cathedral City in what he called a road rage incident. Cathedral City Police Department officers were called just before 6 p.m. to Palm Drive and Perez Road regarding a shots fired call and discovered a witness to the shooting was in a nearby parking lot west of the intersection, said Sgt, Mark Robles.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

