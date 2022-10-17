Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Problems persist at Governor's Square despite repairs being underway
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Even as repairs continue to be made at Governor's Square in Harrisburg, some residents are concerned for their safety, especially as some homes were recently placarded and deemed unfit to live in. The City of Harrisburg said seven properties were placarded. A spokesperson said...
local21news.com
FIRE organization takes Dauphin Co. Parks & Rec to court over censorship
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE is taking the Dauphin County Parks & Rec to court over their "censorship" of the organization. On June 11, Dave Kocur, and Kevin Gaughen, were asked to leave the Fort Hunter Park for engaging in political activity as they were attempting to get signatures that would place Kocur on the ballot in November, according to FIRE.
local21news.com
State of the City address highlights what Harrisburg is doing to improve the city
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mayor Wanda Williams is looking towards the future of Harrisburg and some of its key issues that the city is still working to fix. During Thursday's State of the City Address, the mayor and her team highlighted her accomplishments over her first ten months, and what they said is still to come.
local21news.com
An inside look as Dauphin County Elections Office prepares for mid-term elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — CBS 21 News got an inside look of the Dauphin County Elections Office on Thursday, with less than three weeks to go until the midterm election. “Our Dauphin County team is prepared,” Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said. “We’re one of...
local21news.com
Celebrating 5 millionth tree planted in PA
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 19, The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership hit a major milestone by planting the 5 millionth tree since launching their project in 2018. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation coordinated a mass tree-planting initiative with over 200 organizations four years ago with the goal of planting 10 million trees in Pennsylvania. The partnership reached its midpoint of 5 million today, with an oak tree planted at Furnace Run Park in Shippensburg.
local21news.com
Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
local21news.com
Explore Schuylkill will start development on county craft beverage trail app
Pottsville, Schuylkill County — Governor Wolf has announced 1.7 million dollars in grants towards the alcohol industry in the Commonwealth. Schuylkill's tourism board was one of the 27 to receive the funding. Explore Schuylkill will receive over $26,000 dollars. They plan to use the money to make an app...
local21news.com
Harrisburg S.D. holding community forum on violence Tuesday evening
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is working to address violence in their schools. On Tuesday evening the district is holding a community forum with a goal of finding solutions to keep students safe. The meeting will be held at John Harris High starting at 6:00...
local21news.com
Dr. Oz stumps across York County
West York, York County — Twenty days to go until the November election, and the campaign trail is heating up. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz spent the entire day in York County wooing voters. “Are you happy with the way things are going?” asked Dr. Oz to...
local21news.com
Harrisburg S.D. holds community forum to address student safety
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With recent incidents of violence, the Harrisburg School District held a community forum Tuesday, to get input from community members and discuss ways to keep students safe in schools. During the presentation, Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman said in some schools in the district, they...
local21news.com
Charlie Smithgall, former Lancaster Mayor, dies at 77
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The family of former Lancaster Mayor, Charlie Smithgall, says he passed away on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post, Smithgall died around 3:30 AM. Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from January 1998 until January 2006. Smithgall, a Republican lost...
local21news.com
Potential threat to Tamaqua area found non-credible by police
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A non-specific threat was received at the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center Wednesday morning that prompted the Schuylkill County Emergency Management Agency to alert Tamaqua residents of a potential threat in the area. Officials say the threat may have indicated that Tamaqua was...
local21news.com
New Veterans Memorial is coming to Central PA
A new Veterans memorial is coming to Hershey, Pennsylvania, and it’s all thanks to one organization that won’t let those who made the ultimate sacrifice be forgotten. The Rocktober Motorcycle Ride took riders all through Hershey and West Chester. This event is raising money for a memorial for...
local21news.com
Shippensburg Area S.D. eyes bringing armed officers into schools
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shippensburg Area School District leaders are looking at options to bring armed officers into schools. The district held a Safety and Security Community forum on Tuesday evening. The acting superintendent says they're looking at three options. Partnering with the Shippensburg Police Department. Contracting with...
local21news.com
Town hall event offers voters a chance to hear from candidates
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Some political candidates are getting the chance to meet with voters and give them a little insight on what they are about. Several Candidates attended a town hall discussion at the Linglestown Fire Department in Susquehanna Township. Some political hopefuls along with one state...
local21news.com
3 members of violent Reading drug gang convicted by jury of federal murder, other charges
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced Thursday during a press conference in the Berks County Courthouse that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33; Dewayne Quinones, 29; and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25; all of Reading, PA, were convicted at trial of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution and firearms offenses arising from their involvement with a Reading-area drug trafficking organization which was responsible for multiple homicides, kidnapping, and conspiracies to kidnap in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide which occurred on January 28, 2018. All three defendants were convicted of federal murder and weapons charges relating to the quadruple homicide.
local21news.com
Annual Harrisburg book festival returns
HARRISBURG (WHP) — For the first time since 2019, the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival is back in person, with over 20,000 books for sale. The outdoor tent sale has books ranging from one to three dollars and has a variety of activities, like Children’s Day, author appearances and signings, trivia, and more!
local21news.com
Reading man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking, officials say
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — On October 17, the Untied States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced 37-year-old William F. Showers of Reading was sentenced to 100 months in prison and a 5-year supervised release for his conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
local21news.com
Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...
local21news.com
Recovery center hosts Q&A on fentanyl epidemic in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you have questions about the drug epidemic in our area, tonight is your chance to get answers. JFT Recovery Services is hosting a question-and-answer town hall Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Executive director Steve Barndt says he wants to give everyone in the community a...
Comments / 0