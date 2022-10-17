ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Problems persist at Governor's Square despite repairs being underway

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Even as repairs continue to be made at Governor's Square in Harrisburg, some residents are concerned for their safety, especially as some homes were recently placarded and deemed unfit to live in. The City of Harrisburg said seven properties were placarded. A spokesperson said...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

FIRE organization takes Dauphin Co. Parks & Rec to court over censorship

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE is taking the Dauphin County Parks & Rec to court over their "censorship" of the organization. On June 11, Dave Kocur, and Kevin Gaughen, were asked to leave the Fort Hunter Park for engaging in political activity as they were attempting to get signatures that would place Kocur on the ballot in November, according to FIRE.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Celebrating 5 millionth tree planted in PA

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 19, The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership hit a major milestone by planting the 5 millionth tree since launching their project in 2018. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation coordinated a mass tree-planting initiative with over 200 organizations four years ago with the goal of planting 10 million trees in Pennsylvania. The partnership reached its midpoint of 5 million today, with an oak tree planted at Furnace Run Park in Shippensburg.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg S.D. holding community forum on violence Tuesday evening

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is working to address violence in their schools. On Tuesday evening the district is holding a community forum with a goal of finding solutions to keep students safe. The meeting will be held at John Harris High starting at 6:00...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Dr. Oz stumps across York County

West York, York County — Twenty days to go until the November election, and the campaign trail is heating up. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz spent the entire day in York County wooing voters. “Are you happy with the way things are going?” asked Dr. Oz to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg S.D. holds community forum to address student safety

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With recent incidents of violence, the Harrisburg School District held a community forum Tuesday, to get input from community members and discuss ways to keep students safe in schools. During the presentation, Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman said in some schools in the district, they...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Charlie Smithgall, former Lancaster Mayor, dies at 77

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The family of former Lancaster Mayor, Charlie Smithgall, says he passed away on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post, Smithgall died around 3:30 AM. Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from January 1998 until January 2006. Smithgall, a Republican lost...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Potential threat to Tamaqua area found non-credible by police

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A non-specific threat was received at the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center Wednesday morning that prompted the Schuylkill County Emergency Management Agency to alert Tamaqua residents of a potential threat in the area. Officials say the threat may have indicated that Tamaqua was...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New Veterans Memorial is coming to Central PA

A new Veterans memorial is coming to Hershey, Pennsylvania, and it’s all thanks to one organization that won’t let those who made the ultimate sacrifice be forgotten. The Rocktober Motorcycle Ride took riders all through Hershey and West Chester. This event is raising money for a memorial for...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg Area S.D. eyes bringing armed officers into schools

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shippensburg Area School District leaders are looking at options to bring armed officers into schools. The district held a Safety and Security Community forum on Tuesday evening. The acting superintendent says they're looking at three options. Partnering with the Shippensburg Police Department. Contracting with...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Town hall event offers voters a chance to hear from candidates

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Some political candidates are getting the chance to meet with voters and give them a little insight on what they are about. Several Candidates attended a town hall discussion at the Linglestown Fire Department in Susquehanna Township. Some political hopefuls along with one state...
LINGLESTOWN, PA
local21news.com

3 members of violent Reading drug gang convicted by jury of federal murder, other charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced Thursday during a press conference in the Berks County Courthouse that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33; Dewayne Quinones, 29; and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25; all of Reading, PA, were convicted at trial of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution and firearms offenses arising from their involvement with a Reading-area drug trafficking organization which was responsible for multiple homicides, kidnapping, and conspiracies to kidnap in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide which occurred on January 28, 2018. All three defendants were convicted of federal murder and weapons charges relating to the quadruple homicide.
READING, PA
local21news.com

Annual Harrisburg book festival returns

HARRISBURG (WHP) — For the first time since 2019, the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival is back in person, with over 20,000 books for sale. The outdoor tent sale has books ranging from one to three dollars and has a variety of activities, like Children’s Day, author appearances and signings, trivia, and more!
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Reading man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking, officials say

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — On October 17, the Untied States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced 37-year-old William F. Showers of Reading was sentenced to 100 months in prison and a 5-year supervised release for his conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
READING, PA
local21news.com

Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...

