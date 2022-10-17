On October 18, Attorney General Josh Shapiro was endorsed by the Pennsylvania State corrections Officers Association for in the race for Pennsylvania Governor. "During his tenure as Pennsylvania's attorney general and previously as a member of the state House, Josh Shapiro has demonstrated keen insight into the challenges facing the men and women who work at Pennsylvania’s 35 correctional institutions, state hospitals and community corrections centers," said PSCOA President John Eckenrode. "We are thankful for the concern and support he has shown our officers and their families through the years, and we look forward to continuing to work with him when he is sworn in as our next governor."

