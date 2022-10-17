ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Josh Shapiro endorsed by PSCOA for Governor

On October 18, Attorney General Josh Shapiro was endorsed by the Pennsylvania State corrections Officers Association for in the race for Pennsylvania Governor. "During his tenure as Pennsylvania's attorney general and previously as a member of the state House, Josh Shapiro has demonstrated keen insight into the challenges facing the men and women who work at Pennsylvania’s 35 correctional institutions, state hospitals and community corrections centers," said PSCOA President John Eckenrode. "We are thankful for the concern and support he has shown our officers and their families through the years, and we look forward to continuing to work with him when he is sworn in as our next governor."
Pennsylvania works to make naloxone more accessible

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to the Department of Health, an average of 14 Pennsylvanians die every day from an overdose. So, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, the Department of Health, and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are joining together to help make naloxone more easily accessible for residents.
Agriculture Dept. launches new PA Preferred website

PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Department launched a new website connecting Pennsylvanians with PA Products. This will help to support the increased demand for direct connections between farmers and consumers. Customers can now search for their favorite products such as freshly grown crops and more. The website...
New program aimed at helping combat worker shortage at state level

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The workforce shortage is hitting state jobs. As of May this year, 42% of the workforce within the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General will have more than 20 years of service. Between that department and others within the state, a lot of state employees are eligible to retire.
Doctor: Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — John Fetterman is recovering well from his stroke suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical information released to the public to confirm that the candidate for U.S. Senator is in good health.
Experts say everyone should attend free Narcan training

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carrying Naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, has become more of a standard over the last couple years. Experts and recovery centers are urging everyone in the community to carry Naloxone and get trained on how to use it if you don’t feel comfortable.
Staying fire-safe during Halloween season

PA (WOLF) — Halloween, while full of fun and spooky celebrations, presents a few scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday approaches, the NFPA, (National Fire Protection Association), is encouraging people to take precautions to ensure the holiday remains 'festively fun.'. “As more people plan to celebrate the holiday...
