WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Used vehicle prices are starting to trend down, proof can be seen on full lots once empty during the worst of the pandemic. “To actually have seven new cars that just showed up, it’s incredibly exciting because we have something to sell people now and people can actually come in and test drive,” said Cody Wolfert, Sales Manager for O’Malley Automotive, Wausau.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO