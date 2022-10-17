Read full article on original website
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Foot Locker, Inc. has notified the state and employees it will close in 2023 resulting in the loss of 210 jobs. In a letter to the Department of Workforce, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board the company states distribution operations at the Wausau location will be phased out, beginning on January 31, 2023, and closing the facility on or about April 30, 2023. It’s located at 500 N 72nd Ave.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eastbay, owned by Footlocker, will be shutting down after decades of success in Wausau. The first layoff will impact 162 employees by the end of January. The remaining 48 will be laid off on or before the end of April. A total of 210 local employees will lose their jobs. It’s something Wausau’s Chamber of Commerce saw coming.
Rhinelander Hodags leading online mascot competition
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Hodags have made it to the final round of the Best Sports Mascot in America competition. The Hodags are the only Wisconsin high school mascot in the Dandy Dozen championship round. The Hodags currently lead with 55% of the votes. Created by Gene Shepard...
Wisconsin Rapids families in need encouraged to apply for furnace in ‘Warm the Heart’ giveaway
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids-based heating and cooling company is seeking nominees to receive a free, brand-new furnace. Homeowners are also able to nominate themselves. The Warm the Hearts Committee will select the recipient and Tri-City will install a new, safe and efficient furnace for them, free...
Used vehicle prices finally start trending down
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Used vehicle prices are starting to trend down, proof can be seen on full lots once empty during the worst of the pandemic. “To actually have seven new cars that just showed up, it’s incredibly exciting because we have something to sell people now and people can actually come in and test drive,” said Cody Wolfert, Sales Manager for O’Malley Automotive, Wausau.
Outdoor spaces are latest building trend, many featured at 2022 Parade of Homes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Contemporary building and design trends will be at the forefront of the 2022 Parade of Homes. The Wausau Area Builders Association will host the event from Oct. 20-22 at various locations around the area. This year’s event features five distinctive new homes. This is the...
Sentry Insurance hosts Informational Technology job fair
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -On Wednesday, Sentry Insurance hosted its first-ever IT job fair. During the event, potential employees met with staff. They also got to learn what software, tools, and platforms the company uses. Sentry Insurance likes to call itself an IT company within an insurance company. It’s IT...
Stevens Point starts planning for business incubator
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is working to create a new space called an “incubator” to help businesses develop or grow. The incubator is a designed space to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses there in the city with plenty of resources. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza...
Stevens Point expanding art project on Green Circle trail
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is planning to add another light post sculpture to the Green Circle trail at Pfiffner Park. The first piece was installed in 2021 after Stevens Point won the mayoral art challenge against Wausau and Rhinelander. The winning mayor received funds to create an art project of their choice. With the winning money, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza called on a friend to create a fun and unique design using a historic light pole.
Mayor Wiza gives update on Stevens Point fall events and election info
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some fun events this fall, the city of Stevens Point has plenty of options for everyone. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to give an update on city news. The Portage County Empty Bowls event will be...
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
Wausau’s Hagar House to help single mothers in crisis
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Applications are now being taken for the Hagar House in Wausau. It’s a safe place for single moms in crisis and their kids to live, learn life skills and get back on their feet. Planning for the Hagar House started two years ago, but Executive...
Candidates visit Wausau ahead of midterm election
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the midterm election three weeks away, candidates are visiting more cities and reaching out to more voters. Tuesday, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and the incumbent for the 7th Congressional District, Republican Tom Tiffany made stops in Wausau. Rep. Tiffany...
Pulaski community works together for bonfire burn victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County detectives are still looking to talk with people who attended Friday night’s bonfire that sent more than a dozen Pulaski-area teens to hospitals and burn centers. We first told you over the weekend about the bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove....
How to find write-in candidates for the Midterm Election
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Midterm Elections get closer, some voters may be looking for other candidates outside of the two main parties to vote for. Other political options include write-in candidates, a candidate whose name doesn’t appear on the ballot. “If you don’t like either one of...
First Alert Weather: Temperatures improving everyday this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Quiet weather in the extended forecast. Remaining dry through the weekend with the next weather maker arriving Monday. Slightly breezy mid-week Wednesday, but an improvement compared to the days earlier. Winds to gust in from the northwest up to 20 mph. Clearing clouds Wednesday will allow for sunshine by the afternoon. Highs reaching the low to mid 40s, however a slight wind chill remains. Wind chills to feel like the upper 30s.
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
How to request an absentee ballot before the November election
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re trying to avoid the polls this election, absentee voting may be the right option for you. Absentee ballots are for voters who are unable to make it to polling stations. There are several factors that determine who can request and receive an absentee...
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point carjacking
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman is scheduled to reach a plea deal in case next month, avoiding a jury trial. William Gentry is charged with armed robbery and operating without consent. The carjacking happened April 11. Gentry was arrested three days later in Springfield, Missouri.
