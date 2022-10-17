ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC's best rooftop bars

NYC's best rooftop bars

Jennifer DeCillis, lifestyle expert and "BELLA" publisher shares her favorite rooftop bars with the best views.
Diwali to be New York City school holiday in 2023

Diwali to be New York City school holiday in 2023

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, will be a New York City school holiday starting next year, according to Mayor Eric Adams. Diwali is a five-day festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs and takes place on Oct. 24 this year.
Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead: officials

Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead: officials

Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who disappeared last week, was found dead on campus Thursday, authorities said.
New York City shelter for migrants opens on Randall's Island

New York City shelter for migrants opens on Randall's Island

New York City's tent relief center for migrants opens Wednesday on Randall's Island, offering shelter to asylum seekers after their lengthy journey.
Toys for Tots delivers gifts to Long Island kids

Toys for Tots delivers gifts to Long Island kids

Members of the U.S. Marines gathered in Nassau County with County Executive Bruce Blakeman to kick off the holiday season with the 32nd annual Toys for Tots drive. Students from the Barack Obama elementary school in Hempstead were the guests of honors.
An inside look at the Recreation restaurant in Manhattan

An inside look at the Recreation restaurant in Manhattan

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A new cafe, bar, and working space in Lower Manhattan is drawing customers from all over New York City who like to play as hard as they work. Recreation, located inside Moxy NYC Downtown, features well-loved arcade games like pinball, Skee-Ball, and shuffleboard, as...
The Bowery Mission celebrating 150 years of service in New York City

The Bowery Mission celebrating 150 years of service in New York City

In 2022, The Bowery Mission is celebrating 150 years providing services to people experiencing homelessness and hunger in New York City.
NJ-7: The congressional battle for Central Jersey

NJ-7: The congressional battle for Central Jersey

Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski is facing off against Republican State Senator Tom Kean Jr. The two also ran against each other in 2020. The battle for New Jersey's 7th congressional district is anticipated to be the closest election in the Garden State this year.
Some surprisingly spooky places in NYC

Some surprisingly spooky places in NYC

With Halloween less than two weeks away, there are some secret spooky NYC spots you may not be aware of.
The 28th annual Tour De Bronx is back Oct. 23

The 28th annual Tour De Bronx is back Oct. 23

BRONX — The Tour de Bronx will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 23rd. The starting location is located at 161st and the Grand Concourse. The ride ends at the iconic New York Botanical Garden located at 2900 Southern Boulevard. Riders should be arriving around 1 p.m....
Parents speak out after NYPD department trial over son's death delayed

Parents speak out after NYPD department trial over son's death delayed

The parents of Kawski Trawick expressed their concern Thursday outside 1 Police Plaza after a departmental trial for the two NYPD Officers involved in their son's death was delayed.
Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: NYPD

Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: NYPD

A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally struck by a subway train, police said.
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction

New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction

Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the city's shortage of affordable housing and surging rents.
Fort Drum soldiers help save man from fuel truck fire

Fort Drum soldiers help save man from fuel truck fire
Zottola, Bloods gang member found guilty in murder-for-hire case

Zottola, Bloods gang member found guilty in murder-for-hire case

A federal jury Wednesday convicted Anthony Zottola Sr. in the murder-for-hire plot that left his father, Sylvester, dead at a McDonald's drive-thru in October 2018 and nearly killed his brother, Salvatore, in a shooting earlier that year.
Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical

Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical

Last week, school officials canceled 'The Prom,' citing 'community concerns.' However, the district reversed its decision just days later, claiming it was based on the play's language and not its LGBTQ+ content.
Affordable must-have gadgets to make everyday life easier

Affordable must-have gadgets to make everyday life easier

From shoe covers to ice cream cone holders, these problem-solving gadgets are under $50.
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman

Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman

BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a "get out the vote" rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees.
