A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
VIDEO - Smoke Shop Slashing with Slipper Wearing SuspectBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC's best rooftop bars
Jennifer DeCillis, lifestyle expert and "BELLA" publisher shares her favorite rooftop bars with the best views. Jennifer DeCillis, lifestyle expert and "BELLA" publisher shares her favorite rooftop bars with the best views. Parents speak out after NYPD department trial over …. The parents of Kawski Trawick expressed their concern Thursday...
Diwali to be New York City school holiday in 2023
Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, will be a New York City school holiday starting next year, according to Mayor Eric Adams. Diwali is a five-day festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs and takes place on Oct. 24 this year. Diwali to be New York City school holiday in...
Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead: officials
Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who disappeared last week, was found dead on campus Thursday, authorities said. Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found …. Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who disappeared last week, was found dead on campus Thursday, authorities said. Home care workers protest outside...
New York City shelter for migrants opens on Randall's Island
New York City’s tent relief center for migrants opens Wednesday on Randall’s Island, offering shelter to asylum seekers after their lengthy journey. New York City shelter for migrants opens on Randall’s …. New York City’s tent relief center for migrants opens Wednesday on Randall’s Island, offering shelter...
Suspect in ninja outfit slashes man charged with placing fake bombs in NYC subway stations, sources say
A man wearing a ninja outfit, complete with a samurai sword, allegedly slashed a straphanger who three years ago left rice cookers in Manhattan subway stations, according to law enforcement sources. Suspect in ninja outfit slashes man charged with …. A man wearing a ninja outfit, complete with a samurai...
Toys for Tots delivers gifts to Long Island kids
Members of the U.S. Marines gathered in Nassau County with County Executive Bruce Blakeman to kick off the holiday season with the 32nd annual Toys for Tots drive. Students from the Barack Obama elementary school in Hempstead were the guests of honors. Toys for Tots delivers gifts to Long Island...
Watch ‘Your Local Election Headquarters: New York Race for Governor 2022’ on PIX11 Friday at 8 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY (October 20, 2022) – Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Mission Broadcasting Inc. announced today that they will host an exclusive multi-market prime time telecast of a gubernatorial forum featuring Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Lee Zeldin.
An inside look at the Recreation restaurant in Manhattan
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A new cafe, bar, and working space in Lower Manhattan is drawing customers from all over New York City who like to play as hard as they work. Recreation, located inside Moxy NYC Downtown, features well-loved arcade games like pinball, Skee-Ball, and shuffleboard, as...
The Bowery Mission celebrating 150 years of service in New York City
In 2022, The Bowery Mission is celebrating 150 years providing services to people experiencing homelessness and hunger in New York City. The Bowery Mission celebrating 150 years of service …. In 2022, The Bowery Mission is celebrating 150 years providing services to people experiencing homelessness and hunger in New York...
NJ-7: The congressional battle for Central Jersey
Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski is facing off against Republican State Senator Tom Kean Jr. The two also ran against each other in 2020. The battle for New Jersey's 7th congressional district is anticipated to be the closest election in the Garden State this year. NJ-7: The congressional battle for Central...
Some surprisingly spooky places in NYC
With Halloween less than two weeks away, there are some secret spooky NYC spots you may not be aware of. With Halloween less than two weeks away, there are some secret spooky NYC spots you may not be aware of. Death of NYC carriage horse sparks protest and calls …
The 28th annual Tour De Bronx is back Oct. 23
BRONX — The Tour de Bronx will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 23rd. The starting location is located at 161st and the Grand Concourse. The ride ends at the iconic New York Botanical Garden located at 2900 Southern Boulevard. Riders should be arriving around 1 p.m....
Parents speak out after NYPD department trial over son's death delayed
The parents of Kawski Trawick expressed their concern Thursday outside 1 Police Plaza after a departmental trial for the two NYPD Officers involved in their son's death was delayed. Parents speak out after NYPD department trial over …. The parents of Kawski Trawick expressed their concern Thursday outside 1 Police...
Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: NYPD
A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally struck by a subway train, police said. Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: …. A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally...
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction
Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the city's shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, …. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New...
Fort Drum soldiers help save man from fuel truck fire
Fort Drum soldiers help save man from fuel truck …. Fort Drum soldiers help save man from fuel truck fire. Roxie Nafousi, the so-called "Queen of Manifesting" wrote the guidebook on how to manifest your best life. She shared some of the tips from her book, "Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life".
Zottola, Bloods gang member found guilty in murder-for-hire case
A federal jury Wednesday convicted Anthony Zottola Sr. in the murder-for-hire plot that left his father, Sylvester, dead at a McDonald’s drive-thru in October 2018 and nearly killed his brother, Salvatore, in a shooting earlier that year. Zottola, Bloods gang member found guilty in murder-for-hire …. A federal jury...
Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical
Last week, school officials canceled ‘The Prom,’ citing ‘community concerns.’ However, the district reversed its decision just days later, claiming it was based on the play’s language and not its LGBTQ+ content. Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical. Last week, school officials canceled...
Affordable must-have gadgets to make everyday life easier
From shoe covers to ice cream cone holders, these problem-solving gadgets are under $50. Affordable must-have gadgets to make everyday life …. From shoe covers to ice cream cone holders, these problem-solving gadgets are under $50. Pursuing degrees and dreams: Justice-impacted women …. Many women who were formerly incarcerated and...
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will...
