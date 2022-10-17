Read full article on original website
Related
Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE
Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
Report: PJ Black Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
PJ Black reportedly headed back to IMPACT. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) will be returning to IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that Black is "expected" to work the IMPACT TV tapings in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22. Black last wrestled for IMPACT in...
WWE Files To Trademark Name Of New NXT Show
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 15, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Deadline" for entertainment services, specifically a new show. It is currently unclear how, when, or if NXT Deadline will take place. Full description:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Deonna Purrazzo: Adding Gisele Shaw To VXT Has Made Us Reassess Our Vibe
Deonna Purrazzo talks about Gisele Shaw and her potential inclusion in VXT. VXT, the team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, had successfully taken over the Knockouts Tag Team Championship scene prior to losing the titles at Bound For Glory. In the weeks that followed, Gisele Shaw joined the pairing. During a new interview with The Bob Culture podcast., Purrazzo says Shaw's inclusion isn't guaranteed because there isn't the built-in relationship that she has with Chelsea. However, she noted that the addition has been successful so far.
Watch: DIRTY DANGO vs. Johnny Swinger | Before the IMPACT Oct 20, 2022
Watch the latest episode of Impact featuring Dirty Dango vs. Johnny Swinger. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
Kazarian Uses Option C! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/20/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 20, 2022. - Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X Division Title to exercise Option C.
WWE Raw On 10/17 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/17. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 17 averaged 1.803 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.824 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.55 rating...
Mick Foley Enjoys Megan Thee Stallion, Mojo Rawley Gets Married, New XFL Partnership | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, October 20, 2022. - In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Mick Foley spoke about becoming a fan of Megan Thee Stallion following the release of WAP and her appearance on Saturday Night Live. Fans can check out the full interview above. -...
Report: Ace Steel Released By AEW
Ace Steel reportedly gone from AEW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Ace Steel has been released by AEW. Steel was involved in the altercation following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), and Kenny Omega. Steel allegedly bit Omega during the altercation and threw a chair at Nick Jackson.
Darby Allin Discusses Wanting To 'Disappear' From AEW Television
Darby Allin has been a staple on AEW television since AEW Dynamite premiered in 2019. Allin has had some of the most memorable moments in AEW history, including facing CM Punk in his first AEW match. Allin has been involved in memorable feuds with Cody Rhodes, Punk, MJF, and regularly...
Shotzi To Host NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Alongside NXT Superstar
Shotzi takes on a familiar role. Shotzi will host NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. Her role as host was announced during Tuesday's NXT. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc 2020. Grayson Waller and LA Knight hosted Halloween Havoc 2021. Shotzi is currently part of the WWE SmackDown roster. Shotzi said she was...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/18): Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale In Action
AEW Dark (10/18) Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) def. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) def. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V. Dante Martin def. QT Marshall. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Mo...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15): Leia Makoa Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode five of its show on October 15. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15) - WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi Final:...
The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match
The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
Fightful Joshi Journal (10/19/22): Previewing The IWGP Women's Title Tournament
The latest Fightful Joshi Journal dives into the IWGP Women's Title Tournament which kicks into gear this weekend as both the STARDOM and International sides of the bracket find their finalists. Mayu Iwatani, Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita, & Himeka Vie To Represent STARDOM at Historic X-Over. STARDOM finally adds their...
Jim Ross Comments On Ace Steel Being Released, Thought He Did A Nice Job In AEW
On October 19 it was reported that Ace Steel had been released by AEW for his involvement in the altercation at AEW All Out. Steel reportedly bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair at Nick Jackson during the altercation that also involved Matt Jackson and CM Punk. Steel had been working as a producer for AEW, but did make a television appearance on the AEW Dynamite prior to AEW All Out.
Jody Threat Reacts To AEW Debut, IMPACT Wrestling Set To Return To Pembroke Pines | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. - In a new Twitter post, Jody Threat reacted to her AEW Dark: Elevation debut:. - IMPACT Wrestling is set to return to Pembroke Pines later this winter:. - Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are set to be guests...
Baron Black Discusses His First Win In AEW, Reveals His Current Status With The Company
Baron Black looks back on his first win in All Elite Wrestling, as well as his current status with the company. 2022 has seemingly been a very eventful year for Atlanta native Baron Black. In January, Black and Jonathan Gresham started the TERMINUS wrestling promotion. After three TERMINUS shows, Black helped launch Battle Slam, which is a highly successful independent promotion that mixes with the world of Hip Hop/Rap for their shows.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0