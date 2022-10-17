Read full article on original website
Mike Schank Dies: ‘American Movie’ Documentary Co-Star Was 53
Mike Schank, a musician who was featured prominently in American Movie, the cult 1999 documentary that won a big prize at the Sundance Film Festival, has died. He was 53. His close friend, Jackie Bogenberger, told the Associated Press that Schank died October 13 after a months-long battle with cancer. Several big-name actors and filmmaker mourned Schank on social media; read a sampling below. Director Chris Smith’s American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize — the first of several festival and critics’ awards and nominations it would glean. It centered on aspiring filmmaker Mark...
Dread by Dawn: How Midnight Movies Became a Cultural Phenomenon, According to Joe Bob Briggs
Legendary drive-in film critic and host Joe Bob Briggs talks about the history of midnight movies, his upcoming Shudder special, ‘Joe-Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout,‘ and more.
Popculture
'Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection' Review: Essential for Fans of Fright-Filled Franchise
Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection has been released, and it is definitely essential for fans of the fright-filled franchise. This brand-new Blu-ray set contains all seven Paranormal Activity films, including Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, which debuted exclusively on Paramount+ in 2021. Fans also get Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, a full-length documentary about the series, which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews.
Jessi Combs Documentary Trailer Is Here
To get everyone primed for the new Jessi Combs documentary which is about to drop, HBO Max has released the official trailer. The feature, titled The Fastest Woman on Earth will debut on the streaming service October 20 and the footage shared looks incredible. Given the reputation HBO has cultivated over the years, that’s hardly surprising, but it’s good to see they didn’t cheap out for this project.
theplaylist.net
‘Terror Train’ Trailer: Tubi’s Reimagining Of 1980 Slasher Hits The Streamer On October 21
While not as famous as John Carpenter‘s slasher classic “Halloween,” 1980’s “Terror Train” cemented Jamie Lee Curtis‘ legacy as the definitive “final girl.” In the film, Curtis plays one of six friends who reckon with a killer out for revenge for a prank gone wrong years earlier on a train packed with rowdy college students. Alongside Curtis, the original movie also stars Ben Johnson and David Copperfield.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
NME
Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Mr. Midnight’ adaptation
Netflix has released the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of the popular Southeast Asian fictional horror book series Mr. Midnight. The streaming platform shared the trailer on October 14, giving viewers a glimpse into a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour of horror, featuring indigenous spooks like dukuns and toyols among a variety of supernatural creatures that will arrive on Netflix just ahead of Halloween when the series premieres on October 24.
ComicBook
Twister Sequel Twisters Planning Spring 2023 Production Start
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are said to be meeting with potential directors for Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 cult-classic movie Twister, starring the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Universal is co-financing Twisters along with Warner Bros. Pictures, with veteran producer Frank Marshall attached. The more interesting note in the report from The Dish is that it is Steven Spielberg's love of the script by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) that has brought in Amblin and helped put Twisters on the fast track to production in 2023.
Collider
From 'Saw' to 'Alien': The 10 Highest-Grossing Horror Franchises of All Time
Horror has always been one of the most profitable genres at the box office. Usually produced with low budgets and starring a cast of lesser-known actors, they are designed to result in profitable gains for studios. Good horror is also easy to advertise, whether it's imaginative marketing campaigns such as Smile's recent creepy effort or just good word of mouth from audiences who tell their friends about how they "just saw the scariest movie."
‘Brainwashed’ Review: Documentary Takes an Incisive Look at Cinema’s Male Gaze
Early in “Brainwashed,” filmmaker and cinema studies professor Nina Menkes quotes author James Baldwin when she says, “Nothing can be changed until it is fixed.” But before a broken system can be fixed, it first needs to be acknowledged. That’s Menkes’ job, and she does it so well that her lecture — which forms the basis of the movie — should be seen by everyone.
otakuusamagazine.com
Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime Now Streaming on Hulu
If you’ve been waiting and wondering when you’ll finally be able to legitimately check out the Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime in the United States, Hulu is here to save the day. The streaming service started running the series—which began airing in Japan back on April 3—on Wednesday, with Disney+ streaming in regions outside of the US.
Collider
From 'The Thing' to 'Dark Skies': '10 Scariest Sci-Fi Movies To Add To Your Halloween Watchlist
To fit in with the Halloween-spooky season there are many scary sci-fi movies that will keep us up on these cold nights. And they are not for the faint of heart. Science fiction adds a unique subgenre to horror movies as they give us a sense of possible reality, that these scenarios could possibly occur in real life.
‘Documentary Now!’ Is Still One of the Wittiest Series on Television
Documentary Now! ought to be one of the most niche shows on television. Who has seen My Octopus Teacher and the works of Werner Herzog, but still finds time to worship comedic legends like Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers? There are dozens of us!And yet, the popularity of Documentary Now! still skyrockets with each new season, as will likely be the case with “Season 53” (the fourth season of the show). Beginning Wednesday night, the IFC channel will air new episodes weekly, tapping into the oeuvre of Herzog, Agnès Varda, and other prestigious documentary filmmakers, who will all be spoofed—and...
classicfm.com
This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face
A masterclass in both the classical and comical. Here's the Rossini-esque opera duet where the lyrics consist entirely of the word ‘meow’. This hilarious ‘Duetto buffo di due gatti’ (‘Funny duet for two cats’) is said to be the work of Italian opera maestro Gioachino Rossini – a composer who loved his tunes, his pasta, and very possibly, his mischievous cats.
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
Netflix's new murder docu-series is going to be your new obsession
A new Netflix docuseries will examine the most notorious crimes in the world of bodybuilding. Watch the trailer below:. Killer Sally is the latest entry into the streamer’s ever-growing library of true crime series. The three-part series investigates the murder of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot...
Collider
'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King' Season Premieres to Be Shown at Select AMC Theaters
The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!
Collider
'Beyond the Black Rainbow' Is Panos Cosmatos' Psychedelic Predecessor to 'Mandy'
It might be too soon to declare Mandy as one of the great cult films of the 2010s, but it’s feeling pretty certain that will be the case. The sophomore feature by Panos Cosmatos, the film’s delightful mix of stylish visuals and high-octane violence — all centered around a typically manic Nicolas Cage performance — ensured it would be irresistible to the cinephiles of the world. Most of the time it’s a retro fever dream which feels custom-made for anyone who loves drowning themselves in '80s nostalgia, but then Cosmatos will smash down on the accelerator and turn things into John Wick by way of a psychedelic nightmare. It’s one hell of a combination, but Cosmatos does a commendable job balancing everything, resulting in an experience unlike anything else.
Collider
The Star Wars TV Shows We Wish We Had — And A Few We're OK With Never Seeing
Andor is the latest in what seems like an exciting future for Star Wars on television. In the next few years, we will be getting shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Skeleton Crew, and additional seasons of both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. Although Star Wars is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, it's always had a place on the small screen too. Back in 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on ABC and capitalized on the Star Wars craze that had swept the globe.
