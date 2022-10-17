ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.

“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'

Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
