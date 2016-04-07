Read full article on original website
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament are now open at jobs.masters.com. The Masters is looking for dedicated candidates to join their team this April in roles across Concessions, Hospitality and Merchandise. Applications will be accepted through December 5, 2022. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or […]
walterborolive.com
Band of Blue WINS Grand Championship in Aiken
Aiken, SC – The Colleton County High School Band of Blue won the Grand Championship at the 2022 Silver Spirit Invitational Marching Band Contest at Silver Bluff High School this past Saturday. The Band of Blue scored an 89.2 and earned a superior rating. The Band of Blue competed with 12 total bands. The Band won Class 4A, High Music and High Overall Effect this past Saturday, October 15, 2022. A big crowd from Colleton County followed the Band of Blue. The Band of Blue had the highest score of the contest and was awarded the Silver Division Championship, Division 4A Champion and the OVERALL Grand Championship.
Weekend brings about “Shout Fest” 2022
The newly renamed Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park host Shout 94.7 FM for their annual ShoutFest event. To name a few, musical ministry included award winning artist such as Deitrick Haddon, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jokia and Lasha Knox.
wgac.com
Going To The Fairs In Aiken Or Augusta? Here Are Things To Remember
The weather has been perfect. If you are going to the fairs in Aiken or Augusta, you probably couldn’t pick a better time. Fair officials want everyone to enjoy the rides and attractions this week but have a couple of reminders to make sure everyone has a safe time making memories with their family.
wgac.com
The Surprising Best Burger Spots in South Carolina and Georgia
What goes into being the best burger in South Carolina or Georgia? There’s a lot of good options throughout both states, so being named the best is quite an accomplishment. Our friends over at Readers Digest took on the task of figuring out which of them were the absolute best.
Waynesboro, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WRDW-TV
Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a Martinez home. It happened Wednesday in the 3800 block of Honors Way, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf...
WRDW-TV
New aerial video series from News 12 takes flight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our News 12 drone is giving viewers a birds-eye view of some of Augusta’s most iconic places in a new digital series called “Aerial Augusta.”. The first four episodes highlight the News 12 NBC 26 building, the Augusta Canal, SRP Park and the James Brown Arena.
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The first Native American woman in space says she’s overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She’s also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on […]
“That’s when we seen everybody being poked up and stabbed” Youth ChalleNGe Academy participants sent home after multiple fights
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I was, yes I was scared,” said Mykel Jordan, participant of class #44, Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is a military-style program that takes in youth who are 16 to 18-years-old. Some are working towards their GEDs. The members of Fort Gordon’s class #44 say they were sent home after multiple […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken haunted attraction is scaring for a good cause
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is on the way, and Deadwood Manor is ready to haunt. One Aiken resident started the event out of his garage, and now it’s a full-blown operation. It’s free for you and the family, but it also benefits Golden Harvest Food Bank’s It’s Spooky...
WRDW-TV
Funeral service set for state Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for late state Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. They’ll take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bell Auditorium on Telfair Street in downtown Augusta. Howard died last week at age 67. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather,...
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
WRDW-TV
Dredging project underway at Lake Warren in August
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big project zone happening right off Riverwatch Parkway. The city of Augusta is dredging Warren Lake. All the overgrowth has made the area less accessible. We caught up with city engineering to see what the plan is about. “It’ll be a very good...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lawn care worker falls in pool with equipment and drowns, Georgia officials say
A lawn care worker fell into a pool with his equipment and drowned, according to Georgia officials. The man was working on a lawn at a home in West Lake, about 30 miles west of downtown Atlanta, on Oct. 19 when he fell into the pool, according to The Augusta Press.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Approval given to demolish Blackville's Shamrock Hotel
Mayor Ronnie Pernell is determined to revitalize Blackville; a point he ran his campaign on and a phrase he frequently uses in monthly Blackville Town Council meetings. A step in doing so is demolishing the Shamrock Hotel, which has stood since its construction in 1912. A $170,000 bid was accepted to demolish, remove, grate, lay and level new dirt by Dec. 31 where the Shamrock Hotel once stood.
WRDW-TV
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
WRDW-TV
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | From Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moved through the region last night clearing the way for some of the coolest air we’ve seen so far this fall. Lows this morning have bottomed out in the 40s for central and northern CSRA counties with 50s hanging around for our southern CSRA counties.
WRDW-TV
Augusta plant gets $178M grant that could spark 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced Solvay Specialty Polymers in Augusta as the recipient of a $178.2 million grant to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain. With the funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the plant aims to manufacture electric battery-grade binders...
Sandwich-maker to create 300 jobs in Greenwood Co.
E.A. Sween Company, a ready-to-eat sandwich supplier, is investing $38 million in Greenwood County.
