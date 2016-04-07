Aiken, SC – The Colleton County High School Band of Blue won the Grand Championship at the 2022 Silver Spirit Invitational Marching Band Contest at Silver Bluff High School this past Saturday. The Band of Blue scored an 89.2 and earned a superior rating. The Band of Blue competed with 12 total bands. The Band won Class 4A, High Music and High Overall Effect this past Saturday, October 15, 2022. A big crowd from Colleton County followed the Band of Blue. The Band of Blue had the highest score of the contest and was awarded the Silver Division Championship, Division 4A Champion and the OVERALL Grand Championship.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO