Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis

Which Jaguars were the most utilized against the Colts on Sunday, and why?

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 34-27 loss to the Colts on the road on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (63 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 63 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 63 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 63 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 63 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 63 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 62 (98%)

WR Zay Jones: 62 (98%)

WR Christian Kirk: 58 (92%)

TE Evan Engram: 49 (78%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 36 (57%)

RB Travis Etienne: 29 (46%)

WR Tim Jones: 27 (43%)

RB James Robinson: 27 (43%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 10 (16%)

TE Luke Farrell: 7 (11%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 5 (8%)

TE Dan Arnold: 3 (5%)

OT Walker Little: 2 (3%)

OG Cole Van Lanen: 1 (2%)

Cole Van Lanen's lone snap in place for Brandon Scherff -- who was out due to a helmet issue -- wasn't one he will want to remember. In his only snap, Van Lanen allowed a third-down sack to Tyquan Lewis to force a Jaguars punt.

JaMycal Hasty played a season high in snaps with 10, the first time he has seen more than three snaps on the field during a game this year. His 61-yard touchdown run in the second-quarter is the longest play the Jaguars have had all year, and it is clear between that and his usage that he is firmly in place as the No. 3 running back.

Not only did Travis Etienne out-snap James Robinson yet again this week, but he also got the official start for the first time all season. This doesn't matter much in the grand scheme of things since each play roughly the same amount of snaps, but it did show the Jaguars wanted to get Etienne going as early as the first drive on Sunday.

Zay Jones played the most snaps among the Jaguars receivers for the first time this season, taking the role of outside receiver in 13 personnel and ultimately drawing more targets than Christian Kirk on the same number of routes. As for Tim Jones, he played fewer snaps than he did in his first start in Week 4, but he did catch a 20-yard pass.

Defense (81 snaps)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 81 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 81 (100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 80 (99%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 80 (99%)

FS Andre Cisco: 79 (98%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 78 (96%)

OLB Travon Walker: 68 (84%)

OLB Josh Allen: 67 (83%)

CB Darious Williams: 61 (75%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 49 (60%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 47 (58%)

DL Arden Key: 33 (41%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 31 (38%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 26 (32%)

DL Corey Peters: 26 (32%)

LB Chad Muma: 3 (4%)

SS Andrew Wingard: 1 (1%)

The Jaguars once again used a rotation to replace Foley Fatukasi along the interior of the defensive line, this time playing Adam Gotsis and Corey Peters the exact same number of snaps. Considering the Jaguars rarely had to be in their 3-4 base defense, this was a healthy amount of snaps for both.

Andrew Wingard's lone snap came in the second-half as the Jaguars saw Rayshawn Jenkins leave the field briefly before returning. It was Wingard's first defensive snap this season.

Chad Muma got three snaps in late in the game as Devin Lloyd was seemingly struggling with the Colts' crossing routes. Lloyd still played almost the entire game, but this was an example of the Jaguars willing to let their other rookie linebacker see some time if Lloyd is having an off day like he had on Sunday.