Fullerton, CA

oc-breeze.com

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
sdvoice.info

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff holds press conference on public corruption in Los Angeles County

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to discuss public corruption in Los Angeles County and its relationship with the leaked tape of the Los Angeles Council members. The now infamous audio revealed racist, hurtful remarks but it also brought to light concerning issues that are not getting as much attention.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report

School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
MISSION VIEJO, CA
foxla.com

LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California

Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
Jalopnik

Attorney Asks Governor Newsom, State of California to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Ongoing Vehicle Thefts

Hyundai and Kia owners are not happy. Owners in recent months have faced ongoing threats or unfortunate successes of having their vehicles stolen due to Hyundai’s lack of installing engine immobilizers. Then the Kia Boys entered the picture, with a video demonstrating just how easy it was to steal those vehicles making the rounds online. When Hyundai presented a poor solution that would cost owners a significant chunk of change, vehicle owners banded together to take on the automaker in a lawsuit. And today, the firm behind the lawsuit, California-based MLC Attorneys at Law, is asking the State to get involved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
millikancorydon.com

The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim

After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
LONG BEACH, CA

