Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
2 Professors Sue Cal State Over Caste Non-Discrimination Policy
The faculty members say the California State University system singled out people of South Asian and Hindu backgrounds when it added caste to its non-discrimination policy.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
CNBC
Multigenerational Hispanic households are under pressure as rates surge and homes remain costly
The housing market has become especially tough for multigenerational households for two reasons. The first is that home prices, even as they are starting to cool, have jumped sharply in the past year. Second, there were 59.7 million U.S. residents living with multiple generations under the same roof in March...
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
sdvoice.info
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff holds press conference on public corruption in Los Angeles County
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to discuss public corruption in Los Angeles County and its relationship with the leaked tape of the Los Angeles Council members. The now infamous audio revealed racist, hurtful remarks but it also brought to light concerning issues that are not getting as much attention.
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
NBC Los Angeles
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
newsantaana.com
Federal judge stops Orange County from opening a cold weather shelter in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The County of Orange will not be allowed to open a planned cold weather shelter operated by the Salvation Army in Santa Ana this winter, a federal judge has ordered. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ruled late Friday, October 14, that because both...
Mayor Garcetti claims he told councilmembers in leaked tape to step down 'from the very beginning'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told KNX News he spoke with those involved in the leaked tape containing racist remarks and told them to resign.
Jalopnik
Attorney Asks Governor Newsom, State of California to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Ongoing Vehicle Thefts
Hyundai and Kia owners are not happy. Owners in recent months have faced ongoing threats or unfortunate successes of having their vehicles stolen due to Hyundai’s lack of installing engine immobilizers. Then the Kia Boys entered the picture, with a video demonstrating just how easy it was to steal those vehicles making the rounds online. When Hyundai presented a poor solution that would cost owners a significant chunk of change, vehicle owners banded together to take on the automaker in a lawsuit. And today, the firm behind the lawsuit, California-based MLC Attorneys at Law, is asking the State to get involved.
millikancorydon.com
The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim
After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
Comments / 0