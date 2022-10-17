Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Senate - Third District
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Rusty Crowe has been in the Tennessee Senate for more than 30 years, and November 8, he’s facing opposition for the first time in a decade, from Democrat Kate Craig. Crowe, a Republican, is our region’s longest-serving member in the general assembly and...
wcyb.com
Early voting is underway in Tennessee
Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee and lasts until November 3. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second time folks in Sullivan County will now be using the paper ballot format. This allows a paper trail if necessary and will give voters the security of knowing their vote counts.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
wcyb.com
Local volunteers helping Florida communities in response to Hurricane Ian damage
GRUNDY, Va. (WCYB) — Local volunteers continue with relief efforts in Florida following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Virginia Baptist Disaster Response's mobile feeding unit is currently stationed in the Wauchula community. Volunteer Ryan Salyer is organizing mass feedings efforts. So far, the group has served more than...
wcyb.com
Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee
Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee for state and federal elections. It runs from Wednesday, October 19, through Thursday, November 3. Secretary of State, Tre Hargett is reminding registered voters to bring a valid photo ID which includes a driver's license or state issued identification. Tennessee government or federal government IDs are also valid. You'll need to check with your local election officials for early voting locations.
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee school districts seeing improved graduation rates
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since COVID-19, nearly 80 districts have seen improved graduation rates, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. The statewide rate is 89.9% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time last year. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andy True says the graduation rate for...
Comments / 0