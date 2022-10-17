The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will host its “Being Black, Jewish & Israeli” virtual program featuring Naftali Aklum at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The first of a new series of Zoom programs featuring individuals across the globe discussing how they balance their multiple identities, Aklum will share his struggles, challenges and successes in navigating life in a pluralistic Israeli society that views diversity as a source of strength, a news release said. Aklum was born in Ethiopia in 1979, with his family being among the first to immigrate to Israel via Sudan in 1980. He was the youngest of 12 siblings – and his late brother Ferede Aklum was the first Ethiopian Jew to make the journey to Jerusalem to Sudan. Aklum graduated from Ben Gurion University in 2008.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO