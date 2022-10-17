Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Ratner, Pollock, Heller, Lehman among Shaker Schools Alumni Hall inductees
Four of the seven Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame 2022 inductees – Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963; Dale Pollock, class of 1968; J. David Heller, class of 1983; and Adam Lehman, class of 1985 – all count Park Synagogue as a childhood influence. The Oct. 15...
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents.
New business starts down in Ohio for many reasons
The number of new business filings in Ohio was down in September.
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Cleveland Jewish News
Do research before choosing senior living facility
Choosing the best senior living facility for a loved one can be an intimidating task. It is important to find a place that both the senior and their family are comfortable with, knowing that they will be in the most caring hands with the best services to tend to their needs,
This Ohio School District Has The Slowest Internet
Stacker put together a list of 10 school districts with the slowest internet in each state.
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland Jewish News
Baran-Huntley
Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated. Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
mahoningmatters.com
Where’s the money going? New tool tracks Ohio’s American Rescue Plan funds
Ohio has more than one-third remaining of the $5.4 billion dollars allocated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act, and a new tool is keeping an eye on how the state is distributing those funds. Kelsey Bergfeld, director of Advocates for Ohio’s Future, which...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dollars given locally help around the world, too
Almost five weeks ago, I walked into the Addis Ababa airport to greet 209 Ethiopian Jews who were about to make aliyah, ending the wait their families had endured for generations – to fulfill the promise of making their way to Jerusalem “delivered on the wings of eagles.” The strength, courage and focus of these men, women, and children were every bit as steadfast as the wings on the airplane that was about to fly four hours to Israel, where their dreams would finally come true.
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Cleveland Jewish News
David Gilbert to receive First Tee’s Del de Windt leadership award
First Tee - Cleveland will honor David Gilbert with the 2022 Del de Windt Leadership Award for Civic Engagement at the 11th annual “Grit, Gratitude & You” celebration Oct. 27 at Windows on the River. Gilbert is the president of CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, which he...
Ohio AG rejects proposal to add $15 minimum wage to ballot
Attorney General Dave Yost rejected a petition to let voters decide if the Ohio minimum wage should be increased to $15 an hour.
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health provides update on coronavirus
The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.
cleveland19.com
Local doctor warns of Adderall shortages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up. IF your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
Cleveland Jewish News
Aklum to speak at Mandel JDS virtual program Oct. 23
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will host its “Being Black, Jewish & Israeli” virtual program featuring Naftali Aklum at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The first of a new series of Zoom programs featuring individuals across the globe discussing how they balance their multiple identities, Aklum will share his struggles, challenges and successes in navigating life in a pluralistic Israeli society that views diversity as a source of strength, a news release said. Aklum was born in Ethiopia in 1979, with his family being among the first to immigrate to Israel via Sudan in 1980. He was the youngest of 12 siblings – and his late brother Ferede Aklum was the first Ethiopian Jew to make the journey to Jerusalem to Sudan. Aklum graduated from Ben Gurion University in 2008.
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 11,097 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,173,375, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 20. Ohio has an average of 150.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
