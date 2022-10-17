ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Do research before choosing senior living facility

Choosing the best senior living facility for a loved one can be an intimidating task. It is important to find a place that both the senior and their family are comfortable with, knowing that they will be in the most caring hands with the best services to tend to their needs,
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets

This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Baran-Huntley

Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated. Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dollars given locally help around the world, too

Almost five weeks ago, I walked into the Addis Ababa airport to greet 209 Ethiopian Jews who were about to make aliyah, ending the wait their families had endured for generations – to fulfill the promise of making their way to Jerusalem “delivered on the wings of eagles.” The strength, courage and focus of these men, women, and children were every bit as steadfast as the wings on the airplane that was about to fly four hours to Israel, where their dreams would finally come true.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

David Gilbert to receive First Tee’s Del de Windt leadership award

First Tee - Cleveland will honor David Gilbert with the 2022 Del de Windt Leadership Award for Civic Engagement at the 11th annual “Grit, Gratitude & You” celebration Oct. 27 at Windows on the River. Gilbert is the president of CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, which he...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Local doctor warns of Adderall shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up. IF your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Aklum to speak at Mandel JDS virtual program Oct. 23

The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will host its “Being Black, Jewish & Israeli” virtual program featuring Naftali Aklum at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The first of a new series of Zoom programs featuring individuals across the globe discussing how they balance their multiple identities, Aklum will share his struggles, challenges and successes in navigating life in a pluralistic Israeli society that views diversity as a source of strength, a news release said. Aklum was born in Ethiopia in 1979, with his family being among the first to immigrate to Israel via Sudan in 1980. He was the youngest of 12 siblings – and his late brother Ferede Aklum was the first Ethiopian Jew to make the journey to Jerusalem to Sudan. Aklum graduated from Ben Gurion University in 2008.
BEACHWOOD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 11,097 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,173,375, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 20. Ohio has an average of 150.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE

