Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Related
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club Annual Bazaar
The Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club is holding their annual bazaar on Saturday October 29th at Francis farm s in Francis Hall at the new Council on Aging facility at 27 Francis Farm Road in Rehoboth. Come on down and join us for a cup of hot apple cider. Then jump...
reportertoday.com
Library Spice Club Continues
Seekonk, MA – — There are so many spices available to us today, but it’s hard to know which ones you’ll like. Now there’s a way to try before you buy: Spice Club! Participants will register to receive take-home kits featuring a small amount of a new spice, a recipe chosen as an introduction to that spice, background and history and reading lists to explore the cultures the spices come from. The following spices are available:
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Meet Owl… she is a short haired, gray and white tabby who is around 2 years old. She was a former feral cat but now enjoys living the good life with a warm bed, daily meals served to her and lots of new friends! Owl is friendly but if you stop petting her she may swat…therefore, we would prefer she be adopted by someone who has previously owned cats and a home with no small children. She gets along with the other cats and she is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
reportertoday.com
DIY Gift Bows Workshop Wednesday, November 30 at 6 PM
Seekonk, MA – Did you know that most gift bows, glitter, and ribbon cannot be recycled? Reusing is a great alternative, but paper can get crushed in storage. Come to this creative workshop to make gift bows and toppers from felt that you can actually reuse in Felt Gift Bows: Adults Creative Workshop on Wednesday, November 30 at 6 PM at Seekonk Public Library. We’ll make projects featured in CreativeBug and share tips on practical, greener gifting ideas, too! This program is free and open to the public; register in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events.
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
reportertoday.com
Halloween Party at the Seekonk Senior Center
Director Brittney & Assistant Director Ashley presented the Seniors with a Halloween Party at the Seekonk Senior Center. It was well attended & enjoyed by all. The entertainment was by the one-man band Steve Burke, a RI musician. There were raffles, prizes for best costumes, & dancing.
reportertoday.com
“Sweet and Sour” Book Club for Teens
Seekonk, MA – — The “Sweet and Sour” Book Club will meet at the Seekonk Library on Dec. 15 at 3 PM. This meeting’s discussion will center on the novel So B. It by Sarah Weeks:. "She doesn't know when her birthday is or who...
reportertoday.com
Winter Wear and Coat Drive for Families in Need - Angels’ Care Closet and Seekonk Schools Collecting Winter Wear for Families in Need
Angels’ Care Closet Inc. of Seekonk, MA will be hosting a drive October 31 – November 14 at each Seekonk School to collect new or gently used winter wear including mittens, gloves, scarves, hats, as well as coats, jackets, boots, and thermal/warm clothing to distribute to local families in need and children in transitional housing. We will also be collecting new underwear and socks.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display
CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
reportertoday.com
November Teen Activities at the Library
Seekonk, MA – — Students in grades 6-12 can participate in these free, fun activities. We're always looking for ideas to make cool new programs! New members can apply at seekonkpl.org/teens. *Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 PM. Candy Sushi. Let's make sweet Japanese-inspired treats while we watch the...
A New Bedford Donut Shop Is Baking Cupcakes for a Child in Need
A New Bedford boy by the name of JJ Montalban is recovering just fine after receiving his life-saving heart transplant, but the family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking, and even finding somewhere to stay while he remains hospitalized in recovery until the end of October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee Shops in New Bedford got wind of this, they knew they had to help somehow and in a way, they knew best- a fundraiser that involved baking.
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
reportertoday.com
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty Tuesday, November 29th at 6:00 PM
Seekonk, MA – Join us for a lively discussion of Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:00 PM at Seekonk Public Library. The title is available digitally as an ebook through Libby and audiobook through Hoopla, or you may place a hold and pick up a print copy at the library. New members are always welcome!
ABC6.com
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
It’s True, Mirasol’s Cafe is Coming to Fairhaven & It’s Going to Be Big
Get ready, SouthCoast. The opportunity to get your CHiPPi fix from Mirasol's Café is about to get even easier. After opening an express location in New Bedford this year, Dartmouth-based Mirasol's is expanding its brand. Plans have been set in motion for a third location in Fairhaven, promising the coffee we know and love with a few improvements thrown in.
ricentral.com
Two names added to W. Warwick Firefighters Memorial during ceremony
WEST WARWICK — Outside Station 4, where a memorial stands for those West Warwick firefighters who have passed away, two new names have been etched into the stone. “It means the world,” Suzanne Sousa said of seeing her husband’s name added to the memorial. Ronald Sousa, who...
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
Comments / 0