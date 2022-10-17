Meet Owl… she is a short haired, gray and white tabby who is around 2 years old. She was a former feral cat but now enjoys living the good life with a warm bed, daily meals served to her and lots of new friends! Owl is friendly but if you stop petting her she may swat…therefore, we would prefer she be adopted by someone who has previously owned cats and a home with no small children. She gets along with the other cats and she is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO