Hennessey Elementary is THANKFUL for so many things this year especially our Hennessey Heroes who go above and beyond each day to be their best!!!. We are THANKFUL for all the families and heroes who showed their HERO PRIDE for our October spirit days and the awesome attendance at the annual Townie Pride Parade. Our heroes showed their school spirit and it was a night to remember. Our classrooms and halls were overflowing with school spirit for Hero Day, Unity Day, Orange and Black Day and the Pink Out. Looking forward to our November Spirit Days of Dress Like a Teacher and World Kindness Day. #HennesseyLovesASpiritDay.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO