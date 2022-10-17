Read full article on original website
Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club Annual Bazaar
The Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club is holding their annual bazaar on Saturday October 29th at Francis farm s in Francis Hall at the new Council on Aging facility at 27 Francis Farm Road in Rehoboth. Come on down and join us for a cup of hot apple cider. Then jump...
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Meet Owl… she is a short haired, gray and white tabby who is around 2 years old. She was a former feral cat but now enjoys living the good life with a warm bed, daily meals served to her and lots of new friends! Owl is friendly but if you stop petting her she may swat…therefore, we would prefer she be adopted by someone who has previously owned cats and a home with no small children. She gets along with the other cats and she is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Winter Wear and Coat Drive for Families in Need - Angels’ Care Closet and Seekonk Schools Collecting Winter Wear for Families in Need
Angels’ Care Closet Inc. of Seekonk, MA will be hosting a drive October 31 – November 14 at each Seekonk School to collect new or gently used winter wear including mittens, gloves, scarves, hats, as well as coats, jackets, boots, and thermal/warm clothing to distribute to local families in need and children in transitional housing. We will also be collecting new underwear and socks.
DIY Gift Bows Workshop Wednesday, November 30 at 6 PM
Seekonk, MA – Did you know that most gift bows, glitter, and ribbon cannot be recycled? Reusing is a great alternative, but paper can get crushed in storage. Come to this creative workshop to make gift bows and toppers from felt that you can actually reuse in Felt Gift Bows: Adults Creative Workshop on Wednesday, November 30 at 6 PM at Seekonk Public Library. We’ll make projects featured in CreativeBug and share tips on practical, greener gifting ideas, too! This program is free and open to the public; register in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events.
Halloween Party at the Seekonk Senior Center
Director Brittney & Assistant Director Ashley presented the Seniors with a Halloween Party at the Seekonk Senior Center. It was well attended & enjoyed by all. The entertainment was by the one-man band Steve Burke, a RI musician. There were raffles, prizes for best costumes, & dancing.
Rehoboth Special Town Meeting on October 25
A special town meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 pm at Francis Farm. The meeting agenda will feature four articles, mainly pertaining to financial matters. It will be held at Francis Hall, which can accommodate 225 people. Only 60 people are required for a quorum. The warrant can be...
November Teen Activities at the Library
Seekonk, MA – — Students in grades 6-12 can participate in these free, fun activities. We're always looking for ideas to make cool new programs! New members can apply at seekonkpl.org/teens. *Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 PM. Candy Sushi. Let's make sweet Japanese-inspired treats while we watch the...
Library Spice Club Continues
Seekonk, MA – — There are so many spices available to us today, but it’s hard to know which ones you’ll like. Now there’s a way to try before you buy: Spice Club! Participants will register to receive take-home kits featuring a small amount of a new spice, a recipe chosen as an introduction to that spice, background and history and reading lists to explore the cultures the spices come from. The following spices are available:
Orlo Avenue School News
Orlo Avenue school welcomed back students at Back-to-School night with food, friends and a chance to dunk the dean and secretary. Returning students have been showing kindergartners and new students what our core values, Respect, Responsibility, Cooperation, look like. We had an in depth look at respect this month. Respect for others, ourselves, and school and personal materials. Orlo students and staff would like to thank EP Urban Forest, EP parks dept, EP tree commission, PACE RI, and other volunteers for helping plant trees and shrubs around the building and field.
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty Tuesday, November 29th at 6:00 PM
Seekonk, MA – Join us for a lively discussion of Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:00 PM at Seekonk Public Library. The title is available digitally as an ebook through Libby and audiobook through Hoopla, or you may place a hold and pick up a print copy at the library. New members are always welcome!
Movie Night at Seekonk Library - Wednesday, November 9 at 5:30 PM
Seekonk, MA – Great DVD releases are back and you can skip the wait to borrow them by joining us! Come and watch highly anticipated new DVD releases for FREE at Seekonk Public Library in our movie night series, the 2nd Wednesday of the month this October - January. This series is free and open to the public.
Hennessey School News #HennesseyRising #Gratitude
Hennessey Elementary is THANKFUL for so many things this year especially our Hennessey Heroes who go above and beyond each day to be their best!!!. We are THANKFUL for all the families and heroes who showed their HERO PRIDE for our October spirit days and the awesome attendance at the annual Townie Pride Parade. Our heroes showed their school spirit and it was a night to remember. Our classrooms and halls were overflowing with school spirit for Hero Day, Unity Day, Orange and Black Day and the Pink Out. Looking forward to our November Spirit Days of Dress Like a Teacher and World Kindness Day. #HennesseyLovesASpiritDay.
Rehoboth Lions Golf Tournament Very Successful
The Rehoboth Lions held its 33rd Golf Tournament at the beautiful Swansea CC on October 15. With perfect weather 56 players participated with the team of Connor Amaral, Kyle Garcia, Mark Witherall, and Johnny Sineiro, posting the best score in this unique Bramble format. With Corporate sponsors, Propane Plus, Bristol County Savings Bank and Dunkin’ Donuts of Rehoboth, the Rehoboth Lions will be contributing more than $8000 to Massachusetts Lions Eye Research.
