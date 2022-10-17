ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Fox17

Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox17

Kent County gov't to hold free tire-collection event next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to host a free collection event for unwanted tires next month. Residents are invited to recycle as many as 10 passenger tires at SafeChem in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 12 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 20

1. Good news for the Literacy Center Of West Michigan. The organization received a $300,000 grant from the Department Of U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services. That money will support the English as a Second Language Instruction And Naturalization Application Services for 200 adults over two years. The literacy center is partnering with the immigrant connections at City Life Church for the naturalization process.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
KENTWOOD, MI

