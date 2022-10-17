ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
KEYT

Judge dismisses GOP states’ challenge to Biden student debt relief program

A federal judge rejected a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. US District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said Thursday he was dismissing the case because the states had not overcome the procedural threshold known as standing, which requires that plaintiffs show that a policy is causing them direct and traceable harm.
KEYT

Facing tough midterms, Biden releasing oil from US reserve

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is telling voters that he hasn’t given up on lowering gasoline prices. Biden says he has ordered the release of 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic reserve and will consider additional withdrawals this winter. It’s a message with clear political implications as the president’s approval rating has moved in the opposite direction from changes in gasoline prices. Wednesday’s announcement completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized by Biden in March. The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil. That’s the lowest level since 1984. And Republicans such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio say that the releases are about helping Democrats in midterm elections.
KEYT

Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land. The White House says in a statement that the leaders discussed “actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border.” López Obrador says they also discussed security, economic development and that Biden confirmed he will attend a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico.
KEYT

Corps to conduct further testing at contaminated school

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct new testing at a Missouri grade school to learn more about the level of radioactive contamination in the school and on its playground. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush announced the testing plan on Thursday. Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, was among several local, state and federal lawmakers who urged the federal government to take immediate action to remediate Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, after private testing found high levels of contamination. Corps spokesman J.P. Rebello says testing will begin Monday. Busch says it may be several months before testing is completed and results are known. The school sits near Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated decades ago with discarded nuclear waste.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.  Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KEYT

Justice: Hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the owners of a hotel and bar in Rapid City, South Dakota, accusing them of violating the civil rights of Native Americans by refusing their requests to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. Federal prosecutors say Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Prosecutors say Connie Uhre also told other hotel operators and posted on Facebook that Native American customers aren’t welcome. That prompted large protests and lawsuits, including one by Connie’s son Judson Uhre who said her racially charged rant harmed the family business.
KEYT

New Trump super PAC adds investments in five key Senate battlegrounds

Former President Donald Trump is wading deeper into the midterms as several key Senate battlegrounds tighten, with his new super PAC pouring nearly $4 million into several races on Wednesday. The latest spending spree by MAGA Inc. comes on the heels of contentious debates between Senate candidates in Ohio, Arizona...
