David Foster and Katharine McPhee Will Headline Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration

The City of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee have announced that the annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration will return on Nov. 17. This year’s theme is “Beverly Hills Express,” centered around a glittering-red stationary train engine and caboose that will be on display from Wilshire Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard. The city is preparing for thousands to attend and help kick off the holiday season.
Lindsey Horvath on Her Race for L.A. County Supervisor

On Nov. 8, voters will choose a new Los Angeles County Supervisor for the powerful 3rd District seat currently held by Sheila Kuehl, who is retiring. The district, which includes Beverly Hills, stretches from Santa Monica and Malibu to the San Fernando Valley and out as far as Westlake Village. Its population of 2 million residents exceeds that of 14 states. Contending for the seat are two high-profile runoff candidates, West Hollywood City Councilmember and two-time Mayor Lindsey Horvath and State Sen. Bob Hertzberg. Both have granted interviews to the Courier about the most pressing issues in this high-stakes race. Part One of this series will spotlight Horvath. Part Two will appear in the Oct. 28 issue of the Courier and will feature Hertzberg.
BHUSD Board Candidates Share Views at Debates

At the Chamber’s Oct. 17 forum, Farrah Dodes, Janessa LaVoice, Judy Manouchehri, Rachelle Marcus, and Michal Amir Salkan answered questions about their platform, strengthening the relationship between students and the local business community, drug abuse and budgeting district funds. The five candidates vying for one of two open seats...
