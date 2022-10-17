Read full article on original website
Build-A-Beaker is back for HOCO
Build-A-Beaker returned for Homecoming Week at Morehead State. Over 50 students lined up an hour before the event began to claim and stuff their own Beaker plush at the Prefontaine Pub on Tuesday. Matt Tackett, CAB’s coordinator for tradition, spirit and legacy hosted the event for its second year in honor of Homecoming.
Claypool controversy ends in gallery shutdown
The Golding-Yang Art Gallery will soon shut down after the loss of the full-time art gallery director position at Morehead State. The gallery has remained at the heart of MSU’s art program, and the gallery director position was needed to sustain it. Yet, an administrative decision to no longer fill this full-time position after the resignation of the previous director led the art department to close the gallery once its current exhibition, “Brush Dip Pour” has concluded on October 28.
MSU celebrates its centennial
Morehead State celebrated its centennial by reflecting on its past. The Morehead Normal School, a private one-room schoolhouse founded in 1887, transitioned into the public institution now known as Morehead State University after the Kentucky Governor Edwin Morrow signed legislation to make it an eastern state-supported college in 1922. To...
Rowan County Library gets crafty
Seasonal crafts were aimed to unite Morehead’s community. The Rowan County Public Library held a crafts event on Thursday to invite adults of all ages to paint and decorate cut-outs to hang up for autumn. Jess Brack, program coordinator at the library, holds similar events throughout the year to make Morehead feel like home.
