The Golding-Yang Art Gallery will soon shut down after the loss of the full-time art gallery director position at Morehead State. The gallery has remained at the heart of MSU’s art program, and the gallery director position was needed to sustain it. Yet, an administrative decision to no longer fill this full-time position after the resignation of the previous director led the art department to close the gallery once its current exhibition, “Brush Dip Pour” has concluded on October 28.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO