14 players on Saints estimated injury report
Deep breaths, Who Dats. While there are 14 names on the Saints initial injury report for week 7, the team did not practice on Monday so this is an estimation of a players practice status. But still, it isn’t good.
Did Not Practice
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
G Andrus Peat (chest)
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
QB Andy Dalton (back)
RB Mark Ingram (knee)
CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
S Marcus Maye (rib)
T Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
G Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
DE Payton Turner (chest)
Thursday night’s opponent, the Arizona Cardinals also did not practice on Monday so this is an estimated injury rundown for them as well:
DNP
WR Marquise Brown (foot)
RB James Conner (ribs)
LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)
C Rodney Hudson (knee)
K Matt Prater (left hip)
G Justin Pugh (knee)
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
RB Darrel Williams (knee)
Limited
RB Eno Benjamin (foot)
LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)
DE Michael Dogbe (elbow)
CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)
Both teams are banged up and have been struggling to get into any kind of rhythm and own identical 2-4 records coming.
